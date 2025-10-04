Offense or Defense: Which Side of Texas A&M Has the Most to Prove Against Mississippi State
Texas A&M football will face its second straight Southeastern Conference opponent at home this season, where head coach Mike Elko will be preparing his troops to fire on all cylinders against their fellow maroon-adorned competition.
However, with four games already under their belt, the Aggies have won in a variety of ways, whether it's solid on both fronts or leaning more heavily on one side. Against the Bulldogs, the Maroon and White will need an all-around effort to curb upset-minded Mississippi State.
With that in mind, what part of A&M's game is in most need of showing what it's capable of, and where do the Aggies show that their previous successes were not just flukes, but rather, parts of their identity?
Offense: Are Reed and the Aggies ready to contend deep into the SEC?
If the win over Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, taught A&M and college football anything, it's that the Aggies are more than capable of raining offensive fireworks whenever and wherever in the country it is needed.
However, with a bye week and the SEC opener, the offense looked shaky at times and was unable to put the game away early. Luckily for the Aggies, it seemed to be more of a penalty problem than anything, and not the lack of synergy from the offense.
Therefore, can the Maroon and White gather enough steam to hold the Bulldogs in check from the get-go, and can quarterback Marcel Reed keep the ball flying to keep the opposing defense on its heels? The answer is coming soon, as the Aggies could easily silence doubters by getting back on track quickly.
What the answer to the question may be, it will be answered on whether or not the Aggies can take care of business against one of the SEC's lesser defenses.
Defense: Have the Aggies found their identity after constricting Auburn?
When Elko and Co. needed it the most, the Aggie defense stood tall in the face of adversity. Holding the Tigers to zero third or fourth down conversions was the difference maker in a narrow 16-10 win, though the score did a poor job in revealing how far apart the control of the game was between Auburn and A&M.
Now heading into SEC game two, is it the Aggies' time to shine again in the same way, and is this the version of defense that fans and onlookers alike will see Elko's unit exemplify for the rest of the season?
There's time to get these questions answered, and a blacked out Kyle Field will be the classroom this test will be taken in.