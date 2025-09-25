Pretender or Contender?: Where Texas A&M Falls on FOX College Football
Texas A&M football has enjoyed a week of rest after its most impressive road win in over a decade, with a 41-40 victory of then-No. 8 Notre Dame. Now with their experience and potential weighed, it's time the college football world gets a feel of where the Aggies can be at the end of the season.
While some critics are skeptical of whether or not the Maroon and White can continue this form through the duration of the season, some college football analysts are quite impressed by what head coach Mike Elko has built in his second year in College Station.
FOX College Football analyst Joel Klatt joined Colin Cowherd's "The Herd" show on Wednesday, breaking down a handful of College Football Playoff hopefuls as either pretenders or contenders for the national championship, with the Aggies being one in the latter category.
Ready to Make the Jump?
Following a largely disappointing tenure of former head coach Jimbo Fisher, Elko inherited a program that had long suffered from disciplinary issues and a lack of a joint championship mindset between staff and players alike.
However, that did not discourage Elko from reshaping the identity of A&M in such a short time, grabbing his signature win on the road to put the college football world on notice that the Aggies are trending in the right direction to make a push for a title in the late weeks of the 2025 season.
"I really like Texas A&M," Klatt said. "I think this is a team that can absolutely go to the SEC Championship game. [Quarterback] Marcel Reed is amazing, he's an excellent player and [wide receiver Mario] Craver on the outside is electric, I really like him."
While it will take far more than just high, midseason praise to get the Aggies where they desire to be come December, the win over Notre Dame has clearly captured the attention of media outlets that see what A&M can do under Elko.
Now gearing up for their first SEC action of the season against the Auburn Tigers, the Maroon and White will have to sharpen their resolve to start the road to Atlanta, Georgia, with a 1-0 conference record.
Between the dynamic pass-catching duo of Craver and wide receiver KC Concepcion and a run game that is itching to come into its own, the Aggies have the tools available to let the SEC know that their win over the Fighting Irish was no fluke and that the best is yet to come.