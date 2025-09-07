Texas A&M Transfer WRs Have Passing Game Looking Dangerous
The Texas A&M Aggies' main goal on offense this offseason was clear: fix the passing game and become a more balanced unit.
The Aggies' passing game was, shall we say, not great last year. It wasn't completely atrocious, but with Marcel Reed getting his first taste of starting action and not many reliable receivers, it was definitely one of the weaker ones in the SEC.
Not only has Reed improved significantly as a passer compared to last season, but he has two new transfer wide receivers - KC Concepcion from NC State and Mario Craver from Mississippi State. It's still early, but through two games, they both look fantastic.
Mario Craver, KC Concepcion Shine Again vs. Utah State
Both of the transfers excelled once again in Saturday's game against the Utah State Aggies. Craver once again led the team with five receptions for 114 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown from backup quarterback Miles O'Neil in the fourth quarter. Not to be outdone, Concepcion had six receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns on the day.
Perhaps their most notable impact on the offense is not their stats, but how they affect the game plan. A&M was not afraid to push the ball down the field on Saturday, with Craver's aforementioned touchdown and a 34-yard touchdown from Reed to Terry Bussey being prime examples.
"We didn't shy away from that this offseason, our ability to push the vertical passing game," head coach Elko told reporters after the game. "It was something we had to do to become an offense that's a little bit more complete and a little bit more dynamic. And if people are going to load the box on us and try to load up on the run game, you know, we have to be able to execute those things.
"Yeah, I think they were really, really good to see. It was good to see Marcel hit the one to Terry. Certainly good to see Marcel hit the one to KC [Concepcion] coming across the field. And it's good to see Miles O'Neill go out and launch one. I think all three of those were big steps for us as a program moving where we want to go."
Through two games, Craver now has 13 receptions for 236 yards and three touchdowns, while Concepcion has nine receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Concepcion also had an 80-yard punt return touchdown last week against UTSA.
"My connection with Marcel is growing stronger every day," Concepcion said. "Coming in, transfer, it was rushed a little bit. But I mean, every day, we taught. It doesn't matter if he comes over to my house, I go over to his house, we watch film. We chill, eat. Just like playing the game and stuff, throw. It's growing every day and I can't wait to see where it goes."
It will be interesting to see if the new wideouts can maintain this level of play against tougher competition, but right now, they both look like home-run additions.