Ranking Texas A&M’s Most Improved Position Groups

Going into this upcoming season for Texas A&M football, both the defense and offense have seen vast improvements compared to this past season.

Head coach Mike Elko has put together a strong roster for the 2026-27 campaign, suited to compete against any opponent they face. Between adding talented kids out of high school, from the transfer portal, and retaining stars from last year’s squad, the future is bright in Aggieland.

With multiple position groups that are going to play a huge role in the success this group sees with highs and lows, these appear to be the most improved going into a highly anticipated season full of unknowns.

Wide Receivers

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) celebrates a catch against the Texas A&M Aggies during first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This unit is without a doubt going to see plenty of production in a new system called by the offensive coordinator, Holmon Wiggins. There is no more Collin Klein, so this will be a new playbook that the room will need to pick up quickly. Luckily, the hire was from within, which makes the transition smoother with the familiarity already.

A few featured names who are returning this season include the Birmingham, Alabama native, Mario Craver, the Missouri City native, Ashton Bethel Roman, and the Timpson, Texas native Terry Bussey. Don’t forget the solid addition of the Alabama transfer, Isaiah Horton.

Each one of these savvy athletes has gone from one level to the next after playing another year of collegiate football, taking on some of the best stars at their level. Looking at the work that all of these men have put in, they recorded at least one touchdown last year, with at least 18 receptions and an average of 10.8 receiving yards or more.

Between two of the three toughest weapons to cover last year in the Maroon and White offense, Craver and ABR combined for over 1,400 yards and nine touchdowns, and those numbers are trending in the right direction to only increase with the return of quarterback Marcel Reed. Just imagine what this looks like with a healthy Bussey and rejuvenated Horton lining up to run routes and block. It’s an intriguing room to watch.

Defensive Backfield

Defensively, there are going to be plenty of returners for the Aggies, and there are a lot in the secondary who have grown, matured, and developed as players going into an important Year 3 under Elko & Co.

Coming back for the 2026-27 campaign includes a captain of this year’s team, which is safety Marcus Ratcliffe, anchored by his teammates Bryce Anderson, Dezz Ricks, and Dalton Brooks, who are also veterans of this strong-suited defense.

Going from last year to this year, there were a ton of learned lessons and time to figure out how to rectify the mistakes from last season and become a better defender in overage.

One of the major talking points that has also been hammered in is creating turnovers, and having only three in 2025 is a major wake-up call that has this group fired up and ready to exceed expectations. The call to address that area already shows the steps taken to fine-tune this year’s bunch. Mark it down as one of the most improved position groups.

Tight Ends

One of the coaching staff’s main points to hone in on during the offseason was how the offense could upgrade in the tight end room. Obviously, the ones from last year are no longer with the team and it appears the coaches did a terrific job of finding stars fit for the job.

Elko & Co. brought in a handful of transfers from multiple schools to help boost this offense in multiple facets. One of the playmakers that joined the pack was from right down the road at UTSA, and his name is Houston Thomas. Another name to watch for is Richie Anderson Ⅲ from Fresno State. Don’t forget another captain, Micah Riley, who also brings an extra set of hands capable of blossoming even more.

Every single one of these men is balanced in their ability to block, run routes, and make contested catches, and has proven to be able to help in the run and pass game. With their notable body control, strength, and height, it might be panning out to be one of the best rooms A&M has seen in a minute.

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