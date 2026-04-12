Ranking the Most NFL-Ready Texas A&M Prospects

In a very short time as the boss of Texas A&M football, head coach Mike Elko has changed the identity of the gridiron in Aggieland. From taking transfers and turning them into all-conference selection to developing home-grown talent, there are plenty of names that will be called come NFL Draft day.

Not only is there a high volume of Aggies set to make their NFL entrance, the quality of them is second to none across the board, with multiple top-50 draft prospects gathering scout and organizational attention across the nation. With that in mind, four players above all else are likely to hear their names first.

Therefore, let's count down the top Aggies in regard to their NFL-readiness, as they are all itching to be the next great player to come from College Station.

3. Cashius Howell, Defensive End

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes the line during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Looking for an absolute monster on the line? Look no further than the reigning Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and likely the first Aggie defender drafted, defensive end Cashius Howell. A swift pass rusher who can play on and off the ball, Howell exploded in his second season with A&M, leading the conference in sacks through a tear of legend.

Tenacity, strength and willingness to improve are all facets of the former Bowling Green transfer's game, and he displays his playstyle with extreme prejudice. Howell flys off the tape and is an instinctive threat though relatively undersized according to some draft scouts.

Regardless of size, the 31 teams that do not draft him will rue the day they didn't as Howell is ready to make an NFL impact from the very moment his cleats touch down on an organization's field. Don't believe it? Well, it's a sure thing Utah State's quarterback believed it when he was sacked three times in a row by the Missouri native.

2. Chase Bisontis, Offensive Line

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ah, the offensive line. A revolving door if one can't make the job from college to the professional league, but offensive lineman Chase Bisontis has the tools available to be the next great A&M blocker. A native of New Jersey, Bisontis took his talents to the Lone Star State, where has picked up All-American and SEC honors as both a guard and tackle for the Aggies.

Weighing in at 319 pounds, legendary strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt has openly spoken up about Bisontis being one of the strongest players that he has every coached in his very long line of success as an assistant coach of national championship programs.

Every team needs a bulldozer on the line, and whatever team picks Bisontis is going to be one lucky organization, as he is ready to make every defender feel the might that was developed in his three years repping the Maroon and White.

1. KC Concepcion, Wide Receiver

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Both scouts and football fans across the country could have told you that wide receiver KC Concepcion would be atop this list of NFL-ready prospects, and frankly, his stats in his lone season at A&M speak for themselves.

Over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 12 total touchdowns has put the former member of the NC State Wolfpack towards the top of the NFL Draft boards, since the young man is not just solely a pass catcher. He can run the ball, return it and make any route look easy as his NFL days look to have a very bright future.

Wherever Concepcion lands will be getting the Paul Hornung Award winner in his prime, ready to take over at whatever spot his future home calls him to fill.

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