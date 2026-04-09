Texas A&M Is In Serious Contention For Another 5-Star Edge Rusher

The Texas A&M Aggies are trying to learn their roster for this season as they go through spring camp, looking to once again find their way back into the College Football Playoff after the program's historic run last season.

That doesn't mean they aren't focusing on success beyond that either, as they are building one of the best recruiting classes in the country, which has become the norm under head coach Mike Elko.

Now they have a chance to make that top-ranked recruiting class in the country even better as they have made the top-five for Mekai Brown, one of the country's top edge defenders in the cycle.

Landing the Top Dogs

Top Edge Recruit Mekai Brown with Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko | Mekai Brown (@mekai_brown) on X

The Aggies have found a way to have consistent success in landing some of the top players around the country, and a large part of that success has been their ability to land the top defensive talent in the cycle every year. Now, they can find gold once more if they can land Brown.

Ranked as the number four edge defender in the class and the number one recruit out of Connecticut, Brown is a top-30 prospect in the class. Landing him won't be easy, though, as the Aggies will have to beat the four other schools listed in his final five: the Notre Dame Fightin' Irish, the Ole Miss Rebels, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the USC Trojans.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, Brown has elite athletic ability. Combining great speed and burst off the line, with enough strength to change it up when needed. While also a talented player on the basketball court, he is explosive and has been a dominant force from start to finish during games, without showing any signs of slowing down.

NEWS: Elite 2027 EDGE Mekai Brown is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’6 235 EDGE from Greenwich, CT is ranked as a Top 30 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/FzdUdTWNHd pic.twitter.com/xAGTR0VWri — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 6, 2026

Brown is yet to schedule any official visits in the upcoming summer window, and is waiting until after taking some more unofficial trips this spring. He did make a stop in College Station on March 27 to visit practices, but the official visit slate is still wide open.

If Elko and his staff can lure Brown to play football in the South, he would be just an extra boost for what is already the best recruiting class in the country. The Aggies currently stand atop the rankings, with two five-stars and eight four-stars already committed in the cycle. If Brown were to commit, he would be the third edge defender to join the class, headlined by Zyron Forstall, the number two-ranked edge prospect.

There is still plenty of time to go in the cycle, and Elko will continue to make a big push on the recruiting trail, but the Aggies could be looking to make a statement as they continue to load up on talent in the upcoming class.