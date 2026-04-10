How Texas A&M Developed Its 2026 NFL Draft Class

When head coach Mike Elko first came to take over Texas A&M football, many big question marks lingered around for what the former Duke boss could do in his first years in the Southeastern Conference, and its safe to say that he can indeed hang in one of the toughest conferences in college football.

In two years, Elko has had the Aggies within a game of the SEC Championship game in Atlanta and just this past season, the Maroon and White had arguably their best season of the decade by winning 11 straight games and getting their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

But with the end of the season, over a dozen Aggies will make their way to the biggest stage in football with the NFL Draft and will be one of the largest classes of players in team history. With that in mind, how did A&M get to this point with its roster? Let's take a look.

The reason? Short and simple: blue-collar mentality

Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko on the field in the second half of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

It's not an exaggeration to say that the identity of Aggie football was turned on its head when Elko first came to town, as the former defensive coordinator made it clear that a change needed to happen and happen fast in order for A&M to get its head in the game as soon as possible.

The return to intense practice early and often while hitting the weight room with intensity has paid off as the very foundation of the fierceness of the Aggies' attack on the field, opening the door for players across the board to differentiate themselves as difference makers to NFL scouts.

Players like defensive end Cashius Howell have blossomed under the new regime, going from one of Elko's first transfers to bursting onto the scene as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year after developing for a season as a rotational depth piece.

But the development is not exclusive to just those on the defensive side of the ball, as offensive playmakers have made their names known all throughout the NFL world as the draft slowly approaches. Offensive lineman Chase Bisontis has used an amazing Pro Day and combine to launch himself into first-round talks, but there is one player who was a no-doubter from the beginning and that is wide receiver KC Concepcion.

In just one season in Aggieland, the NC State transfer has displayed strength on and off the field and has impressed organizations as not just a pass catcher but also as a return specialist. But none of this success could have come together had a buy-in not occurred, and the Aggies can easily thank Elko for changing the future for the program.

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