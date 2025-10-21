Jimbo Fisher Could Be Getting Back Into Coaching Sooner Than We Thought
It's been 709 days since the Texas A&M Aggies shocked the world of college football and fired head coach Jimbo Fisher, which forced the university into a buyout of $76 million, the largest amount faced in all of college sports.
After being named the head coach for the Aggies in December 2017 after a successful tenure with the Florida State Seminoles that resulted in a national championship during the 2013 season, the next six seasons in College Station were simply meet with disappointment compared to the expectations that fans had of the coach.
Now, nearly two years removed from Fisher's termination, with the coach now an analyst for the ACC Network, a return to the sidelines could be in his future.
Paul Finebaum Believes Fisher Could Return To Florida State
On a recent episode of The Matt Barrie Show, college football analyst Paul Finebaum made a bold statement regarding the future of the former national champion, saying he could be back on the sidelines for the Seminoles as soon as the end of the year.
"I think Jimbo Fisher will have a coaching job at the end of the year," Finebaum said. "“It was a tough breakup, as you know, but one thing about college football, Matt, none of us have memories. Had Bobby Petrino won these last two games, he would be the next Arkansas coach."
Finebaum is known for his, we'll say interesting takes, but this might actually be a realistic one. With how things are going in the Florida state capital right with Mike Norvell steering the ship, it could only be a matter of time before a second college from "The Sunshine State" has to give a head coach the boot.
Even though Florida State they are rolling with Norvell for the rest of the 2025 season, there still remains that little possibility that athletic director Michael Alford could be forced to go back on his word if the team remains winless in conference play as they currently are.
After riding the high of their season-opening upset over the then-No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide, the Seminoles enjoyed blowout victories over East Texas A&M and Kent State, climbing as high as seventh in the AP Poll, before conference play in the ACC turned their uplifting season into a horrific nightmare, with the team currently on a four-game losing streak, the first time that the team has ever opened conference play with an 0-4 record.
Of course, the vacancy doesn't even exist yet, but the rumors will still spread like wildfire, especially after the crowd in Tallahassee welcomed Jimbo back with open arms earlier in the year while the former coach was there with the ACC Network.
Only time will truly tell.