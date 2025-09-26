Score Predictions for Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers
ESPN’s Chris Fowler’s call when Texas A&M fell 43-41 to Auburn in a four-overtime thriller last season is likely a nightmare sound for Aggie fans.
“Direct snap. Pitch back. Reed throws right. Dropped!. It was dropped! Auburn wins!" Fowler said.
Now, 307 days later, both programs enter this matchup with a must-win mentality. Auburn limps in after a gut-wrenching loss at Oklahoma, while the Aggies still carry the sting of last year’s heartbreak.
But these aren’t the same teams. Mike Elko’s squad boasts one of the most explosive offenses in the country, averaging 42 points per game, while Hugh Freeze’s defense leads the SEC in stopping the run. With Jordan-Hare’s curses no longer in play, the Aggies will look to Kyle Field for the edge against the Tigers.
With kickoff less than a day away, here are our staff predictions:
Diego Saenz – Staff Writer
Hugh Freeze’s Auburn is walking into College Station still complaining about last week’s loss at the hands of the Sooners. On the other hand, Mike Elko’s program had one extra week to prepare a revenge game after last year’s loss.
While the dynamic duo of Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton have A&M fans on edge, I expect Elko to throw plenty of looks at Jackson Arnold that will rattle him. With Arnold already prone to holding the ball too long and an offensive line that just gave up nine sacks, I would not be surprised if Arnold tries to overcompensate leading to turnovers.
Ultimately, I think the A&M offense will prove too explosive for Auburn to be able to keep up. Expect a dog fight through the first three quarters with A&M’s run game taking control in the fourth.
Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20
JD Andress – Staff Writer
There’s a lot of worry for the Aggies to start slowly coming off a bye week, especially given that they last played on the road against the Fighting Irish.
I don’t think that’s the case here, and I like their offense against the Tiger’s defense. Give me the Aggies to keep rolling.
Texas A&M 31, Auburn 24
Jon Alfano – Staff Writer
The Tigers are a solid team, but I’m not sure their offense has the firepower to keep up with Marcel Reed, Mario Craver and co. Granted, they were up against a very stingy Oklahoma defense last week, but allowing nine sacks is just bad no matter who the opponent is.
This is also the Tigers’ second-straight SEC road game against an Aggies team that will be playing in front of a raucous crowd. Most signs just point in Texas A&M’s favor going into this game.
Texas A&M 34, Auburn 24
Aaron Raley – Staff Writer
Texas A&M returns to College Station a couple of weeks removed from their biggest win in the Mike Elko era to open up SEC play against the Auburn Tigers. Auburn put up quite the fight in Norman last week against the Oklahoma Sooners, but a late collapse by the defense and a safety eventually did Hugh Freeze's team in and earned them their first loss of the season.
The four-overtime classic at Jordan-Hare last year is definitely still fresh in the minds of the Texas A&M players, and I believe the conference opener this year will focus on the team avenging their loss from last year that truly put their playoff hopes in peril.
Marcel Reed is playing at his highest level right now, Le'Veon Moss is looking like he did last year before his injury, and the dynamic duo of Mario Craver and KC Concepcion have simply been uncontainable the first three games of the season. Granted, the real tests start now, but the ceiling for the two is just about limitless.
Not to mention, Auburn didn't fare too well in their most recent trip to Kyle Field back in 2023, and the crowd should be no less rowdier than usual, with Jackson Arnold and the Tiger team in for a long 60 minutes in College Station. This team should not be taken lightly in the slightest, but with how the Aggies have been playing mixed with the home advantage? Best of luck, Auburn.
Texas A&M 35, Auburn 24