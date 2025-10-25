Score Predictions for Texas A&M vs. LSU Tigers Week 9 Matchup
Texas A&M coach Mike Elko has brought in a new era of Texas A&M football.
The Aggies are smoking hot and have posted an impressive 7-0 record, something the team has not seen since the 1994 season under legendary coach RC Slocum, where the team posted a 10-0-1 mark and peaked at No. 6 on the AP Poll. On Saturday, the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies have a chance to beat the No. 20 LSU Tigers in Death Valley for the first time in over 30 years.
As the Aggies prepare for their chance at making history, the Texas A&M Aggies on SI staff has given their picks for the game.
The Picks are In
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
Quite frankly, LSU has not impressed at all this season. The Tigers have a good defense, but their offense has been a massive disappointment compared to preseason expectations. Last week’s loss to Vanderbilt only reinforced the idea that the Tigers aren’t a top SEC contender.
That said, there’s no such thing as an easy game at Tiger Stadium, especially in prime-time. If the Aggies want to maintain their undefeated record, they have to bring their A-game, and their defense especially has to be better than it was against Arkansas. Good news is, they’re definitely capable of doing just that.
Texas A&M 34, LSU 27
JD Andress, Staff Writer
Everyone expects this to be a trap game when you look at the names involved, and that’s partly because of BAS. However, this isn’t the LSU of the past, and so far, this isn’t the Aggies of the past. Expect the defense to have a bounce back week.
Texas A&M 24, LSU 17
Kolton Becker, Staff Writer
Texas A&M hasn’t won at Tiger Stadium in a long time. This season just seems magical. After coach Mike Elko pulled off the road victory against Notre Dame, it feels as if A&M can pull out a road victory in Death Valley. It ain’t going to be easy, but LSU doesn’t have enough in the tank to get the home win. A&M’s offense has huge day and ends the night with everyone questioning Brian Kelly’s job security.
Texas A&M 37, LSU 31
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
Texas A&M showed they were truly a better team than the LSU Tigers last season, and I completely expect them to do it again. Texas A&M’s rushing attack has been dominant and will likely be the determining factor in this one with the Tigers honing in on Reed after he gashed them in 2024. The Aggies were in a high-scoring one last week and I think this one won’t be too different.
Texas A&M 45, LSU 42.
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
Texas A&M travels to Death Valley in a game that I expect to be a test for the Aggies, to set the tone for the second half of their season. For the first time since 1994, they are 7-0 to start the season, and that is also the last time that they've been victorious in Baton Rouge.
LSU is fresh off of a loss to a game Vanderbilt Commodores team that swiped their No. 10 ranking in the AP Top 25, while the Aggies are likely still recovering after their offensive shootout with Arkansas, but LSU just hasn't been the same LSU team that they were to start the season, and with star linebacker Whit Weeks likely to miss this game as well, it's not looking good for the Tigers, no matter if the game is home or away. I think Texas A&M gets it done in Death Valley to stay undefeated, and Brian Kelly has a lot of explaining to do.
Texas A&M 35, LSU 24
Noah Ruiz, Staff Writer
Despite being outmatched in recent history at Death Valley, this year’s Texas A&M squad is far from outgunned. Bringing in a superior rushing attack and a quarterback that’s playing at one of the highest levels of the SEC in Marcel Reed, the Aggies have not only the possibility to succeed, but in my eyes, the expectation to win. The Maroon and White continue to rewrite history, that’s my two cents.
Texas A&M 27, LSU 21
Olivia Sims, Staff Writer
With the Aggies winless in Baton Rouge since joining the SEC, I feel like this year will be different. With the Aggies being 7-0 first the time since 1994, Mike elko and this squad are ready to stun the country with a dominant win in Louisiana. The Aggies have been able to post over 40 points during both their road games this season, and I believe this matchup won’t be any different.
Texas A&M 41, LSU 27