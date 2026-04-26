Should Taurean York Have Returned to the Texas A&M Aggies?

When Taurean York entered the NFL draft as a junior, he gave up his final season of eligibility in exchange for the chance to chase his dream of becoming an NFL player. That dream became a reality on Saturday, April 25, but not in the way he expected.

York went undrafted in the 2026 NFL draft and signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent. He will enter the offseason looking to contend for a spot on Denver’s 53-man roster, and he should have a good shot.

Evaluating York's decision to declare for the NFL draft could be a fool's errand, as he gets to follow his dream of becoming an NFL player. However, given recent circumstances, the Aggies certainly wish York had returned for his senior season.

Texas A&M Missing Taurean York Amid Recent Injury

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York answers questions from the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for York, the reasons he went undrafted were largely outside of his control. He was a three-year starter in the SEC, earning all-conference honors in 2025, and improved every single season. He is a reliable tackler, improved significantly in coverage as a junior and excels off the field in his preparation.

His draft stock did not recover from a poor outing at the NFL Scouting Combine, though. With a height of 5’10 3/4” and just 30” arms, he is well undersized for the position. His three-cone drill and short shuttle were also last among all participating linebackers at the combine.

After three seasons as Texas A&M’s starting linebacker, York may have been ready for the next step. Early projections had him as a mid-round pick, but after his poor testing, he went unselected in the NFL draft.

The NFL created the College Advisory Committee to help players considering declaring early for the NFL draft. The system is in place to inform players before they forfeit their remaining eligibility. According to the NFL Football Operations' website, it offers three types of grades to players: “potential first round, potential second round, or neither.”

Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Committee is also successful in its evaluations; 87.9% of players given a first- or second-round grade from 2014 to 2024 were selected in the first two rounds. It is not uncommon, though, for players to receive a grade of “neither” and declare.

According to the NFL Football Operations, 22 of 93 players advised to remain in school declared for the NFL draft, and 17 were selected in Rounds 2–4.

However, it is unclear what grade York may have received from the Committee, or whether he had been advised at all. It is not a mandatory step in the process to secure special eligibility. Had the 20-year-old linebacker ultimately decided to return for his senior season, Texas A&M’s defense would be in a much different position.

York was more than a starter for the Aggies — he was a leader and a team captain. He wore the green dot for Texas A&M’s defense, and his presence in the middle of the field kept things steady. After he declared for the NFL draft, Daymion Sanford was a player who many expected to fill York's shoes, but he suffered an injury during the team's spring game.

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford tackles Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook in the first quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While it is unclear how long Sanford will be out with his lower leg injury, reports indicate that he is expected to miss the beginning of the season. This is a significant blow to the Aggies, whose linebacker core is largely young and inexperienced after York and Scooby Williams exited for the NFL.

Veteran linebacker Ray Coney will have a large role in the middle of Texas A&M’s defense as an experienced player. Noah Mikhail and Jordan Lockhart could be forced into the rotation as well, with the former standing out at the Maroon & White Game.

Texas A&M could never have predicted this situation would transpire. Had York decided to return to the Aggies, the defense would undoubtedly have been much better prepared to withstand this injury.

However, York likely holds no regrets. During Texas A&M’s pro day, he talked about what went into his decision to declare, the conviction he had and how he is used to being doubted for what he cannot control. He compared the process to being recruited out of high school: “Everybody loves bigger, stronger, faster.”

“It wasn't necessarily hard [the decision to declare for the NFL draft] because I kind of felt in my heart when I knew what I wanted to do,” York said to the media. “Once they were talking about the height. I'm like, 'I've been here before.' You know, this is not going to shake me. This is not going to move me off my pivot.”

“I just made the decision with conviction. … There's certain moments in your life where you know your life is changing, and after I posted that video and the announcement, I just knew my life changed at that moment.”

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