Texas A&M Linebacker Depth Chart After Taurean York Signs UDFA Deal With Broncos

The Texas A&M Aggies are losing the heart and soul of their 2025 defense, which had helped the Aggies become one of the top teams in the country, as the player will be moving on to the next step of his football career.

That player obviously is linebacker Taurean York, who has manned the middle of the Aggie defense for the past three seasons. The linebacker recorded 228 total tackles in three seasons and will be looking to continue that production after signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Denver Broncos.

The Aggies will now head into the 2026 season looking for a player to step up and take control of the middle of the Texas A&M defense. And that job might be a little bit tougher after an injury suffered in the Aggies Maroon and White game.

Texas A&M Starting LB in Limbo After Recent Injury

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford tackles Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies headed into spring practice with senior linebacker Daymion Sanford as the presumptive starter in the middle of the Aggie defense; however, that assumption has hit a major roadblock.

In Texas A&M's spring game last weekend, Sanford suffered a devastating injury and was carted off the field with an aircast around his left ankle. The linebacker was trending to be the full-time starter after he had a breakout season in 2025, totaling 57 tackles (25 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception, and three pass deflections.

While there is no clear timetable for the return of Sanford, the expectation would be that the leg injury leaves him on the sidelines for quite some time. The injury now leaves the Aggies looking elsewhere for an answer to be their starting linebacker.

Being one of the likely candidates that the Aggies will look to is sophomore linebacker Noah Mikhail. The sophomore found some time on the field as a freshman, playing in all 13 games as he recorded 16 tackles (6 solo) and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Mikhail has the prototypical build for the modern-day linebacker, standing at six-foot-two, 223 pounds. And if the Aggies want to add an infusion of youth into the middle of the defense, the sophomore would be the clear option.

If the Aggies wish to look for a little bit more experience at the position, junior linebacker Jordan Lockhart would be their answer. In two seasons in College Station, the linebacker has played in 21 contests and tallied 23 tackles (12 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, and a sack.

Lockhart has two years of experience working in head coach Mike Elko's system and learning behind York, which could have him prepared to make a jump in year three with the program.

And with the Aggies now looking for someone to step up, the two linebackers could be options they lean on.

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