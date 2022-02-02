Former Texas A&M Linebacker Excited For Top Recruiting Class

MOBILE, Ala - Texas A&M could have remained the "little brother" in the SEC thanks to the Alabamas and Georgias on the recruiting trail. Aaron Hansford never bought into that notion when going through his process.

Hansford, now at the Senior Bowl and hoping to make his mark in the pros, didn't care about recruiting classes during his process. It was about going to the best school that fit his needs as a player.

Maybe the next crop of A&M players had the same thought. The difference? The Aggies are finally at the Alabama and Georgia level in recruiting.

They're top dogs and right in the mix to claim the golden title.

"Coach (Jimbo) Fisher really helped change the program around," Hansford said Wednesday in an exclusive interview with AllAggies.com. "This recruiting class coming is a testament to that. People are starting to buy in."

In the heat of National Signing Day, the Aggies currently own the top class for the 2022 cycle. Players like Hansford, safety Leon O'Neal and defensive end Micheal Clemson laid the groundwork under Fisher's direction.

Others saw the trail the program was headed towards. They jumped on board as soon at they possibly could.

Texas A&M currently has 12 players from SI99's top names. That number still could be expanding should several others committing on Wednesday.

Currently, A&M remains in the running for edge rusher Shemar Stewart (No. 7), linebacker Harold Perkins (No. 37) and safety Jacoby Matthews (No. 66). Perkins initially committed to the Aggies at the Under Armour All-American game Jan. 2 in Orlando, but later announced he would make his final decision on the traditional signing day.

Even if all three players elect to sign elsewhere, A&M remains the front runner to finish with the top class. The Aggies already have secured the commitments of defensive lineman Walter Nolen (No. 2), cornerback Denver Harris, defensive end Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (No. 10), wide receiver Evan Stewart (No. 12) and quarterback Conner Weigman (No. 32).

Hansford credits Fisher and his attention to recruiting high profile players to come to College Station.

"He wanted to come here and change the culture," Hansford said. "We're now winning games that we haven't won in the last five or six years. We are a national championship contending program and we will be that for years to come."

