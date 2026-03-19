Texas A&M Announces 23-Man Roster for Pro Day

With a month to go until the NFL draft, hopeful athletes are taking every opportunity to get in front of professional staff and personnel to achieve the dream of playing in the NFL. Texas A&M is hosting its pro day on Wednesday, March 25, where its players will perform and prove they belong at the next level.

Twenty-three players have been invited to the event, as announced by Texas A&M Football, as the Aggies hope to hear several names called in April during the 2026 NFL draft.

23 Players Invited to 2026 Texas A&M Pro Day

Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Occasionally, pro day participants will include former athletes who transferred to smaller programs or players from smaller, local programs. Texas A&M Football announced its 23-player roster for its pro day, all of whom were members of the Aggies’ roster in 2025.

Last season, the Aggies had about a dozen players at their pro day; this year, 13 players were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. This puts into perspective the quantity of elite talent Texas A&M is producing under head coach Mike Elko.

On offense, there are a dozen participants at every position except quarterback. Running backs Le’Veon Moss, EJ Smith IV and Amari Daniels will all attend the pro day, while wide receiver KC Concepcion and tight ends Nate Boerkircher and Amari Niblack round out the skill players.

In the trenches, Texas A&M will be represented by Koli Faaiu, Reuben Fatheree II, Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Chase Bisontis, Dametrious Crownover and Trey Zuhn III. Faaiu and Fatheree did not receive invites to the NFL Scouting Combine, nor did Smith, Daniels and Niblack.

A list of participants for Texas A&M’s pro day on March 25, 2026. | @AggieFootball on X

On defense, cornerback Tyreek Chappell and defensive end Dayon Hayes will have their first opportunities to participate in on-field and positional drills, as neither was invited to the NFL Combine. However, both were present at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Defensive linemen Cashius Howell, Tyler Onyedim and Albert Regis, as well as linebackers Scooby Williams and Taurean York and cornerback Will Lee III will all participate. They were present in Indianapolis for the combine.

Texas A&M is also hosting three special teams players: long snapper Jacob Graham and kickers Randy Bond and Jared Zirkel.

What To Watch at Texas A&M’s Pro Day

Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Among the players who participated in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, a few did not test at all. Moss, who is recovering from an injury, abstained, while Concepcion opted to wait for his pro day.

Eyes will be on both to see if they can get on the field. Moss is rehabbing an ankle injury, while Concepcion recently underwent a reportedly “routine and preventative” knee procedure ahead of the NFL draft. Williams held out as he recovers from his own season-ending injury.

Similarly, Boerkircher and Zuhn tested only one drill each — the 20-yard shuttle and bench press, respectively. The only Aggie who did every drill was Chase Bisontis, one of a half dozen players to complete the full set at the NFL combine.

One drill in particular to keep an eye on is the agility drills: the short shuttle and three-cone drill. Athletes are skipping these drills more often at the combine, but they correlate strongly to on-field performance. Howell, Zuhn and Lee could help their stock with strong showings if they choose to test.

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