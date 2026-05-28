Texas A&M Is Getting a Massive 5-Star Visitor on Campus This Weekend

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko is on a roll with recruiting the class of 2027, already gaining commitments that make up the No. 2-ranked class before June even hits.

With 15 total player commits, the Aggies have recruited a class that includes four five-stars and nine four-stars so far, making their average player rating the highest in the nation at 95.85.

Elko is far from finished, with Texas A&M in pursuit of several other targets. Over the course of the summer, several prospects have visits scheduled in College Station, including a highly-rated five-star cornerback that will be heading Elko's way this weekend.

5-Star Corner John Meredith III Visits Elko and Co. This Upcoming Weekend

The Aggies will be hosting a top prospect in five-star cornerback John Meredith III, who has received offers from other notable in-state schools like Texas, SMU, Texas Tech and TCU, as well as Oklahoma, Miami and Alabama.

Meredith's decision is trending toward the Aggies, and a visit with Elko may just push his decision even further in their favor. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound corner is rated as both the No. 1 corner and overall athlete in the state of Texas, and the No. 5-ranked player in his class overall.

The Fort Worth native has a multi-sport background and excels in man-to-man coverage, winning out frequently in one-on-one situations and possessing the ability to easily keep up with routes. He's also slippery in terms of incurring flags on plays, with clean yet physical coverage.

247Sports' report of him says that he is "built for the game's current era." And with long limbs, a big stride and a narrower frame, Meredith is the kind of tall, yet quick, corner that can easily dominate downfield coverage within the SEC.

Meredith's addition to Elko's roster can provide an immediate impact on a Texas A&M team that will need to replace downfield coverage after this season. The Aggies will have a relatively large turnover in defenders, especially after losing some key players from last season, and bringing in a player like Meredith could immediately change the game and keep the Aggies on track to continue with the playoff-contending defense that they have built.

Meredith will visit the Aggies again for an official visit on June 12, making stops at Alabama and Texas beforehand, then finishing with a visit up north to Ohio State. It seems that Texas A&M, Texas, Miami and Ohio State are the choices that he is trending toward at the moment, with both in-state schools leading the race in his recruiting path.

Five-Star Plus+ CB and top-ranked corner John Meredith officially visits A&M this weekend.



He previewed that visit with @AggieYellOn3 earlier this week 👇



“They’ve been there since day one, so they’ve got to be in the mix.”



🗞️: https://t.co/lwdar8nKSm ($) #GigEm https://t.co/REgbg5r7tz — Joseph Hastings III (@JosephAHastings) May 28, 2026

With an extra visit to Texas A&M, however, Meredith's potential commitment would come as no surprise as the latest addition to a freshman class that is already among the best in the nation.

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