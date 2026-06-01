3 Most Important Moments Of Texas A&M’s 2025 Season

Looking back at what Texas A&M did last season with head coach Mike Elko, it was something special that hasn’t been done in a long time.

There was an 11-game winning streak, and the Aggies hadn’t had a seven-game streak since the 1994 season, when the program went 7-0, and that streak was extended by four more games.

It was also the second year in a row that the Maroon and White were in position to punch a ticket to the SEC Championship Game and the first time that it earned a spot in the College Football Playoff under the current format.

Lots of memories to look back and think of how awesome it was to witness. Here are a few of the most important memories to reminisce on ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

South Bend Trip

Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrates after their win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Arguably, the most anticipated game on the A&M's schedule all season was against Notre Dame, and boy, did it seem like half of the fanbase traveled to watch, and the game delivered. There were viral videos of the fanbase taking over the walkway, singing the War Hymn, and celebrating after the chaos in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

The Aggies' tight end, Nate Boerkircher, reeled in the game-tying touchdown with 13 seconds left, and Randy Bond's PAT was successful, giving the Aggies the 41-40 win. It was the breakout game for wide receiver Mario Craver, who had 207 yards, and a phenomenal outing for quarterback Marcel Reed, who completed 17 passes for 360 yards. Without that win, it might not be a trip to the playoffs.

Tiger Stadium Takeover

Not many A&M fans will forget the takeover at Tiger Stadium. No one is ever supposed to do that, especially on LSU’s home grass. It is rare. Last season, Elko & Co. quickly quieted the restless hometown fans who were unhappy with their team's performance, and it was enough for the athletics department to send former head coach Brian Kelly packing.

Going into the matchup, the Aggies were ranked No. 3, and the Tigers were No. 20. A loss for Kelly’s program likely meant the postseason path was over, and a loss for Elko’s troops meant it was their first of the season. One had to give, and it went the way of the Aggies.

At halftime, A&M was actually trailing 18-14, but LSU blew it in the third quarter, giving up 21 points before 14 more in the fourth. Rushing was one of the main storylines as Reed registered 108 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, while seven other players got touches for a total of 224 yards rushing.

In one of the end zones, a clip blew up on the internet that had everyone in Aggieland going crazy as the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band and thousands of fans were swaying in unison, and that is uncharacteristic to takeover in Tiger Stadium. That was truly one of the defining moments that fueled the program with more confidence, that made a statement that they were a powerhouse to be reckoned with in the SEC.

South Carolina Scare

An early morning kickoff nearly caught the entire team sleeping in a surprise start that saw the Aggies somehow pull off their biggest comeback in program history. After trailing 30-3 at halftime inside Kyle Field, nearly everyone in attendance was wondering what caused the puzzling start.

In miraculous come-from-behind fashion, Reed found a way to dodge A&M’s first loss of the season to an unranked South Carolina team that would have put an asterisk by the loss when the committee reviewed the overall resume, but luckily for them, it was avoided.

There were 21 points scored in the third quarter, making it manageable to rally. All the energy radiating from the stands impacted the game and hyped up the Aggie sideline as the defense found a way to stop Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

It all started after a turnover on downs, when there were eight plays for 45 yards before being stalled on fourth-and-one at the A&M 30-yard line. After that stop, all momentum shifted with the go-ahead 4-yard touchdown by EJ Smith, which sealed the game after South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer could not get his offense into scoring position following the punt and a turnover on downs on their last two possessions.

Another season-defining moment that was not too much to overcome.

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