Texas A&M Commit Kaden McCarty Makes His Recruiting Future Clear

The optimism for the Texas A&M Aggies’ 2027 recruiting class is building. With 15 players committed, the class sits atop the team rankings with over a dozen total four- and five-star athletes.

There is still half a year until the class's national signing day, leaving plenty of time for change. One of the top recruits from Texas, though, made sure there were no doubts about what his future held.

Texas A&M Commit Kaden McCarty Shuts Down Recruitment

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the USC Trojans in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Four-star edge rusher Kaden McCarty is one of the top defensive players in Texas. Ranked among the top 35 players in the Lone Star State and the top 25 players at his position, he is a big part of the Aggies’ class.

McCarty committed to Texas A&M on Dec. 8, 2025, and six months later, he made sure there was no uncertainty about where he would be next fall. “It’s official!! Been locked in from the start!!! Thank you to all the schools that have been with me throughout this whole process!!” he shared on X on May 24.

“I’m an aggie 4L [for life]!! ELKO ERA.”

Attending Cypress Falls High School in Houston, McCarty is ranked inside the top 200 recruits by 247Sports. The double-down comes just a few days before he is scheduled to take an official visit to College Station, Texas, on May 28.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks described McCarty as an “athletic edge rusher with physical specs and movement ability to potentially play off-ball linebacker.” The 6’1” edge defender has a multi-sport background and has recorded double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons.

According to Rivals, co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Elijah Robinson and assistant/defensive tackles coach Tony Jerod-Eddie are credited with recruiting McCarty, who has already been as impactful as any other recruit in the cycle.

How McCarty Has Impacted Texas A&M’s 2027 Recruiting Cycle

A detailed view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While McCarty is doubling down on his commitment, there has been little question about where his loyalty lies. He has been one of the most active recruiters in the cycle, consistently responding on social media to Texas A&M targets and working behind the scenes.

His upcoming visit to Aggieland provides another opportunity for McCarty to make an impact. He will be joined by several recruits, including Texas A&M quarterback commit Jayce Johnson, Nebraska interior offensive lineman commit Jordan Agbanoma and three uncommitted wide receivers — Eric McFarland III, Briceson Thrower and Jaiden Fields.

The 2027 recruiting class has hype that inevitably invites comparison to the Aggies’ class in 2022. McCarty’s activity in the recruiting process is reminiscent of four-star cornerback commit Bobby Taylor, who took pride in his involvement as a recruiter.

The Aggies have learned their lessons from 2022 and are in a better position now. Coming off a College Football Playoff run, Texas A&M could continue to heat up.

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