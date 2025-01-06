Texas A&M Aggies Alum Linked to New Orleans Saints Coaching Job
The Texas A&M Aggies have a very strong presence at the NFL level, with former players like edge rusher Myles Garrett and wide receiver Mike Evans being among the best players at their respective positions.
What many might not know, however, is that they have a strong presence in the coaching ranks as well. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who played tight end for the Aggies from 1995-1998, is the one who immediately stands out, as he's turned his team into one of the league's best in just a few short years. Now, another former Aggie and one of his current assistants could join him in the head-coaching ranks.
According to Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who played defensive back for the Aggies from 1992-1993, is the heavy favorite to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints.
"While several candidates have been connected as the Saints next head coach, league sources tell me that when all is said and done, it will be Aaron Glenn who lands the job," Pauline wrote. "Glenn, the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, has interviewed for head-coaching jobs in the past, meeting with the Tennessee Titans about their vacancy last January. He, along with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will be two hot names heading into the offseason as teams look to fill head-coaching vacancies."
Glenn, 52, has an extensive history with the Saints organization. He played the final year of his career in New Orleans in 2008, and served as the team's defensive backs coach from 2016-2020. He then followed Campbell, who was previously the Saints' assistant head coach and tight ends coach at the time, up to the Motor City in 2021.
Unsurprisingly, that history in New Orleans goes a long way.
"People tell me longtime Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, who has been with the organization since 2000, isn't going anywhere despite the lack of recent success," Pauline wrote. "Loomis doesn't want a lot of upheaval in the organization and would prefer to keep several of the existing coaches on the staff.
"The belief is that Glenn would be open to keeping the coaches Loomis wants retained, given his relationship with the organization and general manager, which makes him a perfect fit for the job."
Pauline adds that Glenn "has also spoken about" the head-coaching job for the New York Jets, the team that drafted him back in 1994.
In his four seasons with the Lions, Glenn has steadily built up the defense to being quite a formidable unit. Despite dealing with a mountain of key injuries this season, Detroit ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed and seventh in points allowed. Glenn's banged-up defense also just had a masterful performance in Sunday night's 31-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings, not allowing a single touchdown on Minnesota's four red-zone drives.
During his time at A&M, Glenn was a standout on both defense and special teams. He was named the Southwest Conference Newcomer of the Year in 1992, as well as a consensus All-American in 1993 after scoring three touchdowns (two punt returns and one pick-six).
The Humble, Texas native then went on to enjoy a 15-year NFL career, and was inducted to the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000.
