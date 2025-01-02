Which Texas A&M Aggies Were Named to the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games?
The 2025 Pro Bowl Games are scheduled to take place on January 30 and February 2, 2025 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, consisting of a series of mini games between the best players of today's NFL.
The NFL announced the results of the fan voting Thursday afternoon, and at the initial release, two Texas A&M alumni were named to the games, both from the AFC: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.
This is Garrett's sixth career Pro Bowl (fifth consecutive) and Madubuike's second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.
Myles Garrett has been nothing short of a leader for the Cleveland defense as he looks to repeat his NFL Defensive Player of the Year campaign from last year.
And he is well on his way, tied for the NFL lead in sacks with 14, 38 total tackles, and three forced fumbles.
Browns cornerback Denzel Ward and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will also represent Cleveland in the Games.
Madubuike is part of a stacked Baltimore defense, with linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and strong safety Kyle Hamilton also being named to the Games. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was also named as a reserve for the AFC quarterbacks along with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
As the Games draw closer, some players will back out or get injured and that allows for their spots to be filled by other players.
This means there is still plenty of time for Mike Evans to make the cut, as he just barely missed the initial roster of NFC wide receivers, which went to Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dallas Cowboys pass catcher CeeDee Lamb, and Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders.
Edgerrin Cooper also missed out on the initial cuts, but he could be near the top of the list for potential replacements for opt-outs.
