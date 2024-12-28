All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Down Multiple Starters in Las Vegas Bowl

The Texas A&M Aggies could be without two of their starters during the Las Vegas Bowl on Friday night.

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (5) runs the ball during the first half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies will be shorthanded against the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Already without their top three defensive linemen against the Trojans, the Aggies will also be without two other key starters in Las Vegas, with starting corner Will Lee III and starting running back Amari Daniels both trending to miss the game due to injury.

Daniels will miss the game, while Lee remains a game time decision.

Daniels, who took over as the starter for Le'Veon Moss late in the season, suffered an injury late in the regular season and will be unable to go Friday.

In replacement of Daniels, EJ Smith has been getting first team reps in warmups, with sophmore Reuben Owens also set to play a big role.

Daniels had 139 carries for 661 yards and eight scores for Texas A&M this season, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He was the team's second leading rusher behind Moss.

In the secondary, Lee was injury during bowl practices and is testing out his pain tolerance during warmups. He is the Aggies' top corner.

The Aggies will also be without his backup, Jayvon Thomas, as well as linebacker Scooby Williams and offensive lineman Armaj Reed-Adams.

Lee has 39 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and two interceptions to go along with 10 pass deflections this season.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

