Former Aggies Haynes King Helps Hand Miami Hurricanes First Loss of 2024
The Texas A&M Aggies may be on bye this week, but a former Aggie quarterback pulled off a colossal upset of one of the few remaining undefeated teams in the college football world.
Haynes King tallied two total touchdowns, and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defense were able to strip-sack Miami QB Cam Ward on what would've been the game-winning drive to put an end to the Hurricanes' bid for an undefeated season.
King went a perfect 6-for-6 passing with 32 yards and a passing touchdown while adding 20 carries for 93 yards and an additional touchdown on the ground. Fellow quarterback Aaron Philo went 5/10 passing with 67 yards and a passing touchdown of his own.
Hurricanes quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Ward still put on another impressive performance, completing 25 of 39 passes for 348 yards and a hat trick of touchdowns, but the late strip sack, which was the lone turnover of the game by either team, proved to be the difference maker in the contest and led to the first Hurricanes demise of the year.
Both teams were able to find the end zone on their first drives of the game, followed by a Miami field goal to put them ahead 10-7.
Georgia Tech would take their time taking the lead, putting the Miami defense through a 17-play, 75-yard scoring drive that lasted nearly 11 minutes. The Yellow Jackets never trailed for the remainder of the contest.
The Yellow Jackets were then up by as much as 12 later in the game, 28-16. After Cam Ward found Xavier Restrepo for a touchdown to cut the lead to five, the Yellow Jacket defense knew they had to step up.
And that they did, forcing the fumble, with defensive lineman Jordan van der Berg recovering the ball, allowing the Yellow Jackets to kneel out the clock and upset their conference rivals.
The win brings Georgia Tech to 6-4 on the year, with a 4-3 record against ACC opponents, as Miami now falls to 9-1 on the year, 5-1 against ACC opponents.
The Yellow Jackets will get a bye week next week, a little extra time to celebrate the victory and prepare for the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Thursday, November 21 at 6:30 p.m.
The Hurricanes will also take a bye week next week and pick back up on November 23 against Wake Forest.
