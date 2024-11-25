Texas A&M Aggies in the NFL, Week 12: The Return of Mike Evans
In what has been an up-and-down season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Mike Evans was a sight for sore eyes yesterday against the New York Giants.
The Aggie wideout was put on the injured reserve after aggravating a hamstring injury in a game last month against the Baltimore Ravens, the same game where fellow wideout Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle injury.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield made good use of his favorite target in his first game back, dialing up Evans five times for 68 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-7 blowout win over the struggling New York Giants.
Despite missing four games, Evans still has plenty of time to try and extend his record streak of 1,000-yard seasons to start a career.
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane toted the rock 10 times for 32 yards, but made more of a contribution as a receiver, catching three passes for 24 yards and two receiving touchdowns as the Dolphins took down their division rivals, the New England Patriots, 34-15.
Myles Garrett reminded the rest of the league why he is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, garnering five tackles, and sacking Russell Wilson three times, including one strip sack as the Browns upset the Pittsburgh Steelers, 34-29.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was sidelined for the Packers' game against the San Francisco 49ers, but the Packers defense still came to play, blowing out the reigning NFC Champions 38-10 in a game where the Niners were without quarterback Brock Purdy due to a shoulder injury. The Packer defense allowed a touchdown to star tight end George Kittle, but that was really the only miscue for the team on the day, as Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs' hat trick of rushing touchdowns propelled the Packers past the struggling Niner team.
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown III mustered a pair of tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the LA defense could not contain Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who ran for 255 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were over 70 yards. Saquon's yardage is the highest in an NFL game since 2009, when Jamaal Charles ran for 259 yards.
Donovan Wilson racked up four tackles and forced a fumble as the Dallas Cowboys snapped a five-game losing skid by defeating the Washington Commanders 34-26.
Nnamdi Madubuike and the Baltimore Ravens take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers tonight at 7:15 p.m. in this week's edition of Monday Night Football.
