No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers: Live Game Updates
In their final road trip of the season, Mike Elko and the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies head over to Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL to take on the Auburn Tigers in the penultimate game of the 2024 season.
This game marks the first of two games that are crucial to the Aggies' path to the College Football Playoff. If they win this game tonight, they then turn their attention to their fiercest rival, the Texas Longhorns, that will write their playoff story depending on the outcome of a game 13 years in the making.
If they come up short to Payton Thorne and the Tigers, however, they can likely kiss it all goodbye.
A loss tonight would mark the Aggies' second conference loss and third overall, and regardless of how the game against the Longhorns ends up next week, the Aggies would likely miss out on the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff altogether.
The Aggies currently sit 15th in both the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff rankings.
Both Auburn and Texas A&M are fresh off of blowout victories last week, with the Tigers defeating Louisiana-Monroe 48-16, and the Aggies were victorious over their fellow Aggies from New Mexico State, 38-3.
Texas A&M has been victorious in three of the past five meetings between the two SEC schools, with a 27-10 victory last year over Auburn at Kyle Field, despite a season-ending injury to Conner Weigman during the game. Aggie fans should be eager to see what Marcel Reed delivers to the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium, another hostile SEC environment.
Can the Aggies overcome the Tigers and keep their playoff hopes strong? Or will Auburn spoil the Aggies' dreams at home?
Check back here at 6:30 p.m. and we will be right here with your live game updates as the action unfolds in real time from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
