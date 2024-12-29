Texas A&M Aggies Land Another Elite WR Transfer
The Texas A&M Aggies have added yet another weapon for quarterback Marcel Reed.
And this one might be the best yet.
According to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, elite NC State wide receiver transfer Kevin Concepcion has committed to the Aggies. Concepcion was one of the most sought-after players in the portal and picked Texas A&M over a host of other suitors.
Was the No. 5 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 3 ranked receiver behind only Eric Singleton (Auburn) and Zachariah Branch (undecided).
Texas A&M has already landed commitments from two transfer receivers in Texas Tech's Micah Hudson and Mississippi State's Mario Craver. Hudson ranked just one spot behind Concepcion in the transfer rankings, while Craver ranked 13th, giving the Aggies three of the top 15 receivers in the portal.
The Aggies also flipped five-star wideout Jerome Myles during the early signing period. With Concepcion now in the fold, Reed will have a slew of weapons at his disposal in 2025
These moves have been necessary, as Texas A&M has lost multiple receivers to the portal, including Cyrus Allen, Micah Tease and Jacob Bostick. The offense has also been hit with the losses of quarterbacks Conner Weigman and Jaylen Henderson, tight end Jaden Platt and offensive linemen Kam Dewberry, TJ Shanahan, Aki Ogunbiyi and Hunter Erb.
As for Concepcion, he brings a ton of scoring upside to College Station. Over the past two seasons at N.C. State, he's tallied 124 catches for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 60 carries for 356 yards and two more scores.
He clearly has a nose for the end zone, something the Aggies offense needs considering the way in which their regular season ended against Texas
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: 5 Takeaways From Texas A&M's Heartbreaking Las Vegas Bowl Collapse vs. USC Trojans
MORE: Mike Elko Doesn't Hold Back Against Texas A&M Defense After USC Loss: 'Can't Cover!'
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Blow 3-Score Second Half Lead to USC Trojans to Lose Las Vegas Bowl
MORE: Noah Thomas Makes Texas A&M Aggies History vs. USC in Las Vegas Bowl