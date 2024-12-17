Texas A&M Aggies Land Commitment From Speedy Top-10 Transfer WR
The Texas A&M Aggies are beginning to make some serious noise in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Just last week, head coach Mike Elko reeled in three players who could immediately become starters in tight end Micah Riley, corner Julian Humphrey and wide receiver Micah Hudson.
Now, they have landed another promising skill position talent - Mississippi State freshman wide receiver transfer Mario Craver.
According to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Aggies have landed a commitment from the 5-foot-10, 170-pound speedster.
A former consensus four-star recruit, Craver signed with Mississippi State as the A top 300 recruit and the No. 46 receiver in the country per the On3 Industry Rnking. He was ranked as high as the No. 16 receiver in the nation by ESPN.
As a transfer, Craver is ranked as the No. 32 player in the country and No. 10 receiver by 247 Sports, and the 81 player in the country and No. 17 player at his position per On3.
Last season with the Bulldogs, Craver was one of the few offensive bright spots under first year coach Jeff Lebby, making 17 catches for 368 yards and three scores, averaging 21.6 yards per catch. He also showed up in big time moments for the Bulldogs, making impact plays against Florida, Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M, and averaging 22.5 yards per catch over that stretch.
The Aggies were in need of his explosiveness in a big way too, with Noah Thomas and Terry Bussey as the lone returning receivers that played extensive snaps last season.
Of course, Micah Hudson will also be in the mix, but with Craver, the Aggies could have something special developing at the position heading into the future.
