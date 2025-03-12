Texas A&M Aggies Schedule Official Visit with Four-Star DL
As the Texas A&M Aggies look to follow up their No. 7 ranked 2025 recruiting class, they find themselves in contention to land one of the nation's top-ranked defensive linemen.
Monroe, Louisiana native Dylan Berymon has set up his official visits for the summer, and one of those will be to College Station where he'll see the Aggies and head coach Mike Elko. The four-star defensive linemen in the 247Sports composite rankings will also take visits to Purdue, Houston, and Texas.
His official visit schedule will look as follows
- May 30: Purdue
- June 5: Houston
- June 13: Texas
- June 20: Texas A&M
Berymon ranks as the No. 8 prospect from Louisiana, No. 26 defensive linemen, and 210th ranked nationally in the composite. However, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 11 defensive linemen and 93rd best player nationally in their own rankings.
While no decision date is set for the four-star defensive linemen, the Aggies are seemingly still in a good spot to potentially land him. They will have an opportunity to further impress him on his official visit.
However, judging by the crystal balls from 247Sports, which has one for LSU and one for Texas, the Aggies aren't seen as the frontrunner right now. Yet, that could all still change over the coming weeks.
Following the decommitment from three-star safety Markel Ford, the Aggies have just eight commits in the 2026 class which currently ranks fourth nationally by ON3.
