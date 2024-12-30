Texas A&M Aggies Serious Contenders For 5-Star 2026 WR
The Texas A&M Aggies just finished restocking their wide receiver room for 2025, landing three elite transfers and a five-star talent in Jerome Myles Jr.
Now, they are looking ahead to 2026, where the program has quickly become a standout for one of the top players at the position in Hattiesburg (MS) receiver Tristen Keys.
"Texas A&M is a school I visited three times for games and I loved it," Keys told On3 before the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando. "There are a lot of great opportunities and connections there. The staff and environment are great and the 12th Man is a real thing in their stadium. The fans are loud, they give great support and they made a lot of progress already under coach Elko. Then you have coach (Holmon) Wiggins. He has a great resume and he not only puts guys in the league, but he puts receivers in the first round. If I go there, I can be one of those guys for him.”
As it stands, Keys is rated as a five-star recruit and ranks as the No. 4 overall player in the country and the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation, per 247 Sports. He also ranks as the No. player in Mississippi. Likewise, for On3, Keys is seen as an elite five-star talent, ranking as the No. 7 player in the nation and the No. 2 receiver behind only Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) five-star Chris Henry Jr.
Obviously, this would be a major get for the Aggies, who are aiming to put as many weapons as possible around freshman quarterback Marcel Reed heading into the future.
They have managed to do that this year already, adding three of the top 15 receivers in the portal in Kevin Concepcion, Micah Hudson and Mario Craver, as well as the previously mentioned Jerome Myles. They also have They also already have four-star receiver Aaron Gregory committed to the 2026 class.
All that said, it will be stiff compeition for Keys, who is favored to land with the homestate Ole Miss Rebels as of right now. he has also been quite enamored with Alabama and Tenneessee as well.
Fortunately, the Aggies won't have to wait long for Keys to make his choice, as he plans to make a final decision before the start of his senior season.
“I plan to commit right after official visits,” Keys told On3. “I want to commit before August hits and before the season starts.”
