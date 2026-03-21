Texas A&M vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Prop Bet to Watch for NCAA Tournament 2nd Round

The Houston Cougars are desperate to make another deep run in March, after falling just a few points short of winning the National Championship last year. They started things off right in the Round of 64, dismantling Idaho by a score of 78-47.

They're now set to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in the Round of 32, who are coming off an upset win against Saint Mary's on Thursday.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Texas A&M +10.5 (-110)

Houston -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Texas A&M +430

Houston -610

Total

OVER 142.5 (-110)

UNDER 142.5 (-110)

Texas A&M vs. Houston How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 21

Game Time: 6:10 pm ET

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): TNT

Texas A&M Record: 22-11

Houston Record: 29-6

Texas A&M vs. Houston Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 5-0 ATS in its last five games vs. Houston

The UNDER is 14-3 in Texas A&M's last 17 games played in March

Houston is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games

The UNDER is 11-4 in Houston's last 15 games

Texas A&M vs. Houston Best Prop Bet

Chris Cenac Jr. OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-136)

Houston has a chance to dominate the glass any time they take the floor, and they have a great matchup in that area on Saturday against a Texas A&M team that ranks 186th in rebounding percentage, grabbing just 49.8% of boards. Chris Cenac Jr. racked up 18 rebounds against Idaho in the Round of 64, and all he has to do is grab nine rebounds in the Round of 32 for us to cash this bet.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Prediction and Pick

Defense is going to be the difference maker in this game. The Cougars smother any team they face, especially when facing a non-Big 12 team that isn't used to playing against them. Houston ranks third in the country in defensive efficiency ahead of the Round of 32. By comparison, Texas A&M ranks 126th in that metric.

Houston may run into an issue that can match them defensively, but it also boasts strong shooting, but the Aggies aren't that team. Houston will dominate this game down low and win by margin in the Round of 32.

Pick: Houston -10.5 (-110)

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