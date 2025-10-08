Texas A&M Aggies vs. Florida Gators: What the Stats Say
Texas A&M football in year two under head coach Mike Elko is chasing success and history, as the Aggies are 5-0 for the first time since 2016, leaving them hungry for more. Clutch plays and imposing defense have been the name of the Maroon and White game thus far, and they are looking to carry the same vision forward against Florida.
However, the Gators have begun to show signs of life again after a three-game skid, bouncing back with a 29-21 upset victory over then-No. 9 Texas at home. Therefore, Florida will not back down as easily as some folks might've thought of a week previously after a signature win at the Swamo.
With that said, let's see what the numbers say about the flow of this upcoming collision of two Southeastern Conference foes.
Starting off with the Aggies, their offensive attack has been among the best in the conference, ranking No. 6 in the SEC with 466.8 yards per game. Breaking it down, A&M averages 271.4 yards passing (sixth), 195.4 yards rushing (seventh) and 34.80 points per game (seventh). Additionally, the Aggies have scored at least 30 points in four of their five games.
On the defensive side, A&M has begun to lock down its opponents in stellar fashion. The Aggies are yielding an average of 289.60 yards (fifth), 180.40 yards passing (seventh) and 109.20 yards rushing (ninth) per game. After allowing 33 points defensively against Notre Dame, the Aggies have held their last two foes to 25 total points.
The Gators, however, have not had as much luck with their own offensive attack, coming in at the No. 13 spot in the SEC with 354.00 yards per game. Crunching these numbers, Florida averages 223.80 yards passing (twelfth), 130.20 yards rushing (thirteenth) and 23.40 points per game (last).
Florida's defense holds its own against it's competition as it has faced three opponents in the top-10 at the time of their meetings. The Gators are giving up an average of 295.60 yards (seventh), 196.20 yards passing (ninth) and 99.40 yards rushing (eighth) per game.
The personnel is there for the Gators to hold the Aggies in check at least for a little while, but it is the Maroon and White's ability to win in different ways every game that put them into the comfortable position of defending their home turf with the help of roughly 100,000 of the A&M faithful.