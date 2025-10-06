How Texas A&M Offensive Position Groups Graded Out in Win over Mississippi State
Texas A&M football had itself a predicament at the end of the 2024 season: a depleted wide receiver corps. The question was how head coach Mike Elko would use his resources to solve this issue and here, six weeks into the 2025 season, it's clear to see he made the right moves required to advance the program.
The two transfer pass catchers in wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion had their fifth straight game of domination when getting the ball into their hands, while quarterback Marcel Reed weathered a brief storm to emerge victorious.
The run game became the heartbeat of the win while complementing stellar defensive play. With that said, each group had its own contributions to the Aggies' second Southeastern Conference victory, but what exactly did they see on their report cards? Let's jump right in.
Quarterbacks: B
Rebounding from early troubles is the mark of a maturing quarterback, which is something Reed was able to exemplify in his command over the Bulldogs. A miscommunication led the Nashville, Tennessee native to throw an interception in the first half, though it did not deter his resolve.
Three total touchdowns repaid his one turnover as Reed put the ball in his playmakers' hands, though a few overthrows left a blemish on an otherwise very efficient performance.
Running Backs: A+
With one of the deepest running back rooms in the country, the Aggies were able to effectively lean on their rushing attack to create a balanced game. Normally the workhorse, running back Le'Veon Moss was shaken up in the first half, opening the door for running back Rueben Owens II to step up.
Owens, a redshirt sophomore out of El Campo, took kindly to the spotlight with a career night of 142 yards on the ground while adding a clutch 19-yard catch. Moss, alongside freshman newcomer running back Jamarion Morrow, combined for 60 yards while staying dependable all night long.
Wide Receivers: A
The valedictorian of the offensive grades' class so far this year, the Aggies' wide receivers have earned themselves yet another A on their report card. The duo of Concepcion and Craver combined for 198 yards of total offense while adding three total touchdowns.
Craver, a former Mississippi State Bulldog, gave his old squad nightmares with his pass-catching ability but was also schemed up to punish defenders with two electric rushes. Wide receiver Terry Bussey added a first-down grab, and the wide receivers continued to be the difference makers for A&M.
Tight End: A
Another quiet night out of the tight end position, though the limited impact was made worth it in scoring drives. Tight end Nate Boerkircher's heroics against Notre Dame added him to the playcalling mix, as he had his second rushing first-down of the season. The Nebraska transfer finished with 10 very useful yards.
Offensive Line: A
Holding calls reared their ugly head at the beginning of the Aggies' contest; however, the offensive line was quick to get its act together as it helped A&M score 28 unanswered points on Mississippi State.
Team captain offensive linemen Ar'maj Reed-Adams and Trey Zuhn III made a living moving Bulldog defenders out of the way as the Aggies were able to rack up nearly 300 yards on the ground, while also protecting Reed's 182-yard passing effort.