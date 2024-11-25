Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Tickets Reach Record Prices
At long last, the moment college football fans have been waiting years for is finally upon us.
On Saturday night, the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns will renew the Lone Star Showdown for the first time since 2011. This was a game everyone had on their radar from the moment the Longhorns announced their move to the SEC, and to have a high-stakes matchup with the winner going to the conference championship game? Oh yeah, fans are in for a treat.
With all the storylines for this game, it's become one of the most-anticipated college football games of all time, at least in the regular season. How anticipated? According to TickPick, Saturday night's game is now the most expensive college football game on record with an average purchase price of $1,072. Not just that, it's the most expensive regular season football game on record between both college and the NFL.
Previously, the title of most expensive college football game went to last year's matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor. That game, which ended with the No. 3 Wolverines defeating the No. 2 Buckeyes 30-24 en route to a national championship, had an average purchase price of $763. This week's game between the Aggies and Longhorns is a whopping 40 percent more expensive.
The "get-in" price is $742, which is 160 percent more expensive than Saturday's Ohio State- Michigan game in Columbus.
As kickoff approaches, these prices are likely going to get even higher, as hard as it is to think about. It will be fascinating to see how much higher they can go, though.
This rivalry goes all the way back to 1894, with Texas owning a 76-37-5 record all-time. The last time these two teams met in 2011, the Longhorns prevailed 27-25 at Kyle Field. The Aggies will look to turn the tide in their favor just a bit on Saturday night, and the whole world will be watching.
For those going to the game, it could very well be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
