'Know What I Got To Do!' Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Previews Lone Star Showdown
After 13 long years, it's back. The Lone Star Showdown. And there couldn't be more riding on the game.
With Texas A&M Aggies' recent loss to the Auburn Tigers after a quadruple-overtime shootout, the Georgia Bulldogs were locked into the SEC Championship.
Who will they face? The winner of Saturday's game between the Aggies and Longhorns.
As if emotions weren't high enough for this game.
Even though he admitted he wasn't well-versed in the rivalry, Marcel Reed is still well aware of the importance of Saturday night's contest and reminisced of an Aggie alumnus who would go on to quarterback his favorite team, the Tennessee Titans.
"I used to not understand the significance, but now I do. I remember watching the game and I watched Ryan Tannehill when he played all the time," Reed said. "Obviously, he was a Tennessee Titans player and I was a Titans fan, so I grew up watching him a lot. But yeah, I understand the rivalry and you know, football in Texas is just different, and this game coming back is gonna be huge for our university."
Reed also went into depth on how he's grown comfortable with manning the Aggie offense and how they've grown together as a unit altogether.
"I feel a lot more comfortable, especially in this offense and it's not just me, I think we're growing as a unit, and I feel a lot more comfortable behind our O-line," Reed said. "I feel a lot more comfortable that my receivers are getting to their spots and I can get them the ball and I'm more comfortable running the ball, comfortable giving the ball to our running backs and watching them run the ball. Just all-around, I think everybody's helped each other grow and become more comfortable in this system."
When questioned about the Longhorns' tendency to force turnovers, Reed was not phased in the slightest, focusing instead on what he needs to do individually to prevent said turnovers.
"I never go into a game thinking about how good a team is at forcing turnovers," Reed said. "I just go into the game knowing what I got to do, what my job is, my responsibility, going through each progression, each read, play by play."
That mindset still remained present when asked about being the quarterback in the renewal of this historic rivalry, saying it was a dream come true, but still needing to focus on the task at hand and not be distracted by the glory and grandeur.
"It means a lot. It's something you dream about as a kid being in the SEC and being a quarterback," Reed said. "You never know when it's going to happen, but you know it's here now and I got a job to focus on going to win this game."
The Lone Star Showdown arises from its 13-year slumber this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. from Kyle Field in College Station, a game that is expected to break Kyle Field's attendance record by a country mile.
