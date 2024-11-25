All Aggies

Lonestar Showdown Reborn: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Preview

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to host the Texas Longhorns for the right to play for an SEC Championship.

Matt Galatzan

Nov 24, 2011; College Station, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns cornerback Carrington Byndom (23) breaks up a pass intended for Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jeff Fuller (8) in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Texas defeated Texas A&M 27-25. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns are set to face off on the gridiron for the first time in 13 years on Saturday night at Kyle Field, in what will be the 119th matchup all time between the two programs.

And there could not be a bigger stage for the rivalries return than what we are set to see this weekend.

Not only is it a night game on ABC at primetime with ESPN's College GameDay in tow, and not only have both fan bases been waiting for over a decade to reignite this rivalry, but the game is also set to decide who gets to take on Georgia in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

Not to mention, it could also potentially decide each team's College Football Playoff fate.

The Aggies are going to be playing for their post-season lives in front of their home crowd. Coming off of a four-overtime loss to Auburn this past weekend, Texas A&M plummeted to No. 20 in the AP Poll, with the latest College Football Playoff rankings yet to be released.

Now sitting at 9-3, the Aggies must beat the Longhorns to make it to Atlanta of the SEC Championship - a game they would also likely have to win if they want a shot at making the playoff.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns enter the matchup sitting at 10-1, and thanks to a wild weekend full of upsets, are likely to make the playoff regardless of what happens on Saturday. But while Texas seems to be in a safe spot, they would also like to end any debate of whether or not they will be in the post-season tournament.

Of course, they would like nothing more than to send the Aggie fans in attendance home disappointed as well.

In other words, despite all of the history surrounding Kyle Field and all of the epic matchups that have taken place between the two teams, Saturday very well might be the biggest game in the history of that stadium.

And it very well could be the loudest environment Kyle Field has seen in its history.

Series Overview

All-Time Series: Texas Leads 76-37-5

First Matchup: October 19, 1894 - Texas 38, Texas A&M 0

Last Texas Win: November 24, 2011 at Kyle Field - Texas 27, Texas A&M 25

Last Texas A&M Win: November 25, 2010 at DKR - Texas A&M 24, Texas 17

Largest Texas Margin of Victory: 48-0 (1898)

Largest Texas A&M Margin of Victory: 42-10 (1985)

Longest Texas Win Streak: 10 (1957-1966)

Longest Texas A&M Win Streak: 6 (1984-1989)

Texas Longhorns Statistical Overview

2024 Record: 10-1, 6-1 in the SEC

Head Coach: Steve Sarkisian

Offensive Leaders

Passing: Quinn Ewers

Stats: 189 of 278 (68%) for 2,089 yards, 23 TDs, 6 INT, 154.1 QB RTG

Rushing: Quintrevion Wisner

Stats: 124 carries for 626 yards and 3 TDs

Receiving: TE Gunnar Helm

Stats: 42 receptions for 544 yards and 5 TDs

Defensive Leaders

Tackles: LB Anthony Hill

Stats: 79 total, 38 Solo, 41 assisted

Interceptions: DB Jahdae Barron/DB Andrew Mukuba

Stats: Both players tied with 4 INT

Sacks: LB Anthony Hill

Stats: 7.5 Sacks, 15 TFLs, 4 QB hurries

Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer's Association of America.

