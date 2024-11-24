College GameDay Coming to Aggieland For Lonestar Showdown
As if the long-awaited rematch between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns wasn't already big enough, the biggest pregame show in football is heading to College Station.
Per an announcement from ESPN, Aggieland is set to host College GameDay next weekened for the Lonestar Showdown.
Of course, it will be the first time since 2011 that the Longhorns and Aggies have faced off against one another, and very well could decide the SEC and College Football Playoff hopes of both teams, pending the result of Texas A&M's matchup vs. the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night.
As we write this, the Aggies trail the Tigers 28-21 late in the third quarter of their matchup, while the Longhorns won their matchup with Kentucky 31-14 earlier in the day.
As it stands, the Longhorns are ranked No. 3 in the CFP rankings, while the Aggies are on the outside looking in at No. 15.
However, if the Aggies can find a way to win over Auburn, they should find themselves back in the Top 12 after losses from Indiana, Ole Miss, and Alabama trailing Oklahoma 24-3 in the second half of their game in Norman.
Either way, Saturday will provide a chance for the Aggies to spoil the SEC and playoff dreams of their arch-rivals from Austin.
And suffice it to say, Kyle Field should be rocking on Saturday.
Kickoff between the Aggies and Longhorns is set for 6:30 pm CT on ABC.
