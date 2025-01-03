Texas A&M Coach R.C. Slocum Officially Retires After Five Decades Of Service
Former Texas A&M head football coach R.C. Slocum, the winningest coach in Aggie football history, officially retired from his role as special assistant to the president of Texas A&M, wrapping up a 53-year tenure in College Station as both a coach and staff member.
Slocum was first hired in Aggieland in 1972 as an offensive assistant. The following year, he was switched to defensive assistant, a job he held for five years until he was upgraded to defensive coordinator for the 1979 and 1980 seasons.
After spending the 1981 season as defensive coordinator at the University of Southern California (USC), Slocum would return to College Station for another six-year reign as defensive coordinator before getting the big call up to head coach in 1989, a position he held until 2002.
Slocum's record during his time was 123-47-2, the most by a head football coach in A&M's history and included a Big 12 Conference Championship in 1998.
In 2012, Slocum was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Slocum is credited with making Kyle Field the difficult environment it is known as today, only losing 12 home games in his 14 years as a head coach and sending over 50 players from A&M to the NFL, including Dat Nguyen, Dante Hall, and Shane Lechler.
After stepping down from coaching, Slocum was appointed as special assistant to the president of the university, which also included short stints as interim athletic director in 2019 and 2023.
Slocum took to Facebook Thursday morning to officially announce his retirement, thanking the university for the 53 years he spent there.
"Fifty-three years ago, on January 2, 1972, I reported to work at Texas A&M as an eager young, assistant football coach for Emory Bellard. Over the years I served as offensive ends coach, defensive ends coach, linebackers coach, secondary coach, defensive coordinator, assistant head coach, head coach, special advisor to the president, and interim athletics director on two occasions.
Today, January 2, 2025, is my last day as an A&M employee. It has been an amazing ride. I want to thank all the players, assistant coaches, managers, trainers, students, administrators, fans, press, and others that made this such an incredibly fun ride for me.
Over the years, I had many opportunities to go to other places, both college and pro. With the exception of a short, one-year move to the University of Southern California, I have been in Aggieland since that cold January day in 1972. I have many in my family that have attended A&M, including both sons.
Now in the 4th quarter, or maybe I should say, the over time of my life, I feel very blessed and thankful. Gig ‘em Aggies. R.C."
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Which Texas A&M Aggies Were Named to the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games?
Former Texas A&M Star Edgerrin Cooper Reaches Major Feat for Packers
A Year-By-Year Breakdown of Mike Evans' Football Career
A Year-By-Year Breakdown of Myles Garrett's Football Career
Ex Texas A&M Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Gives Hook'em Horns Signal at Peach Bowl