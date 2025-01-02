Texas Longhorns Among Contenders for Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Noah Thomas
The Texas Longhorns are still in the middle of a College Football Playoff run but that's not stopping them from getting in the heads of the Texas A&M Aggies once again.
Per On3's Pete Nakos, the Longhorns are one of the early teams to watch for Texas A&M transfer receiver Noah Thomas, who entered the portal on New Year's Day. The Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes are also among contenders. However, the Aggies are reportedly going to try to keep Thomas in College Station.
"Sources tell On3’s Steve Wiltfong and I expect Miami, Texas and Georgia to be in the mix for wide receiver Noah Thomas," Nakos wrote. "The Aggies are doing everything they can to keep Thomas in the fold."
If Thomas chooses Texas, he'd immediately become one of the more hated Longhorns on Texas' roster. He'd also be set for a rematch against his former teammates when the Aggies travel to Austin at the end of the 2025 season for the second-ever SEC matchup between the two rivals. Texas beat A&M 17-7 in College Station on Nov. 30. Thomas had just three catches for 31 yards in the loss.
Should this mark the end of Thomas' A&M career, he finishes among the best receivers in program history. His 15 career receiving touchdowns with the Aggies is tied for eighth all-time in A&M history.
He is now the fifth receiver to depart from College Station this offseason. Cyrus Allen (Cincinnati), Jacob Bostick (San Diego State) and Micah Tease (Tulsa) have already found new homes. The Aggies have also said goodbye to Moose Muhammad III, who is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Thomas' departure is still a bit surprising despite the transfer portal additions of receivers Mario Craver (Mississippi State), Micah Hudson (Texas Tech) and KC Concepcion (N.C. State). He was likely set to be A&M's No. 1 receiver once again next season after building rapport with Marcel Reed in 2024.
Thomas finished this season with career-high marks in catches (39), receiving yards (574) and receiving touchdowns (eight), all of which led the team. In the 35-31 loss to the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl, he had five catches for 29 yards and two touchdowns.
