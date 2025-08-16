Texas A&M DB Bryce Anderson Highlights "Heisman Runner" Marcel Reed During Fall Camp
Texas A&M safety Bryce Anderson has been a crucial part of the Maroon and White's defensive secondary, tallying 106 total tackles, 13 of them for loss of yardage, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions.
Needless to say, he's a leader of the Aggie secondary, and one of the more reliable options that head coach Mike Elko and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman have whenever a big play is needed, so if he gives you props for your playing, it's likely a telltale sign that you're doing the right thing on the field.
That was very evident in the highest fashion Friday afternoon, when the senior safety proposed that presumed quarterback Marcel Reed was in the running for the most prestigious individual award in college football.
Anderson Called Reed a "Heisman Runner" In His Interview
In his media availability on Friday Anderson was very vocal about how well Reed is progressing as he gears up for his first full season as a starter in Elko's offense.
"Oh, Heisman runner, for sure," Anderson said. "I feel like that's honestly what I feel like for Marcel. He's really developed in his passing game, his running game, and his throws are coming out a lot faster, his reads are a lot faster."
"He's always been a dude in the RPO (run-pass option) game, but now he's just really accelerating his game in the passing level; he's really making it harder for us in the back."
Anderson also highlighted the steps that fellow defensive back Tyreek Chappell has been taking during his comeback from a lower-leg injury that he suffered during the game against the Florida Gators, which forced him to miss a majority of the 2024 season.
"He's been working hard; he's back in full strength," said Anderson. "When I came in when I was a freshman, Tyreek was a sophomore, and this is the hardest I've ever seen him work. Ever. He's in the film room, he's staying on the field, doing extra work, catching off the Jugs machine, he's been doing a great job."
Anderson was also very outspoken about the other defensive backs on the team and how they're playing with a little more ambition this time around.
"I would say we're practicing harder, we're practicing with a purpose now," the senior said. "We're practicing to perfection, we want to get it perfect, we're not just practicing to get through it. We're just making sure we are all on the same page."
Anderson and the Aggies will get their first chance to work towards perfection in a game-time environment on August 30, when A&M opens its 2025 season at Kyle Field against the UTSA Roadrunners.