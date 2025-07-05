Texas A&M Football Lands 5-Star Class of 2026 Defensive Lineman
Mike Elko and the Aggies have done it again.
After an official announcement Saturday afternoon, the Aggies have landed a commitment from offensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright, a five-star prospect out of Buford, GA, their second five-star player committing in the 2026 class after cornerback Brandon Arrington recently announced he would be joining the Aggies just a few weeks ago.
The 6'2, 250-pounder is the no. 2-ranked defensive lineman in the 2026 class, and the no. 5-ranked player in the state of Georgia according to 247Sports, and the no. 5-ranked in both defensive lineman and in the state of Georgia rankings for On3 Sports.
Perry-Wright Chose the Aggies Over the Texas Longhorns and Two Other Schools
After paying official visits to his four final options over the past month, Perry-Wright chose to don the Maroon and White in College Station over the Miami Hurricanes, Clemson Tigers, and Texas Longhorns, with the two Lone Star schools being his final two visits, going to Austin on June 13 and then A&M a week later on June 20.
In his junior season in 2024, the lineman recorded 57 tackles, with 13 of them going for loss of yardage, and also nine sacks.
His sophomore season in 2023 essentially saw the same level of production, with 51 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks, truly going to show the senior's ability to tear through the line of scrimmage and really be a game changer.
Andrew Ivins, 247Sports' director of scouting, compared Perry-Wright to prime Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, and despite a couple of concerns that Ivins had, he still labeled Perry-Wright as having "game-wrecking potential."
"A quick-twitched, pocket-pusher with impressive get-off and body control that has created negative plays since he was a freshman in the Peach State," Ivins' report on the lineman reads. "Lacks the ideal mass and measurables, but makes up for it with his mobility and energy. Excellent snap anticipation tends to give him an advantage while lively hands allow him to maneuver his way into the backfield and finish the job. Has attacked from multiple alignments while working primarily out of an odd front at the prep level. Overall, should be viewed as an active interior defensive lineman that can shoot gaps and generate a rush. Will likely need further physical maturation before he’s ready to go but has game-wrecking potential."
Needless to say, Elko and crew have landed quite the asset for the 2026 season, with a second five-star defensive player sure to keep Texas A&M one of the best defenses in the country.