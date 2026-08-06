Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens knows what he needs to do to live up to the hype.

He’s been working on it all offseason: break more tackles and be better as a runner after contact. It’s an aspect that he revealed while speaking with the media at the start of fall camp on Wednesday that he expects to show massive improvement in.

“Like when I break out this year, I need to stop stumbling. Like, that has to stop,” Owens said, according to Travis Brown. “And I feel like this summer I worked on that. You know, worked on a lot of balance stuff because like, that's not good.”

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball as Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (10) defends during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The senior running back went back to watch his tape from last season and saw what Pro Football Focus's advanced analytics confirmed. Playing in 12 games last season, Owens finished with just 343 yards after contact.

Those 343 yards after contact saw him finish 17th among all SEC running backs with at least 61 carries. Meanwhile, his 2.88 yards after contact per attempt ranked 20th in the conference out of 27 qualifying running backs.

“To be honest, I see all the everything on that. Like Rueben, if he stops falling, he'll be a 1000-yard rusher,” Owens said. “I think that's true because I really do need that. I need to stop falling and make them big runs, make them big plays for the team, so we can win.”

While the loss of Le’Veon Moss already leaves the Texas A&M backfield with big shoes to fill, it is even more essential for Owens to improve after contact. While playing in only seven games last season before injury, Moss finished 10th in the SEC for yards after contact per attempt, averaging 3.47 yards.

“It's a lot of runs that I was just watching. I watched film like before fall camp,” Owens said. “Like I was watching all my runs from the season. Like I could have been 1000 yard rusher last year if I fall some more time. So that's on me, and I'm picking up.”

Owens finished last season with 639 yards and five touchdowns on 119 carries, while splitting carries with Moss for seven games. Now that Moss is gone, the former five-star enters the season as the expected bellcow back for the Aggies' offense.

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