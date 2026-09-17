Texas A&M vs. Kentucky Prediction: Who Wins and Why?

The blueprint for victory against the Kentucky Wildcats should be fairly similar to what Texas A&M did against Arizona State, though it’s almost an assurance that Mike Elko and company would prefer for things to go a bit smoother this time around.

Texas A&M was in a legitimate battle with the Sun Devils before an incredible run of defensive play - two pick-sixes, one by Marco Jones and the other by Julio Humphrey - turned what had been a close game into a smashing akin to when Daenerys went berserk in the tumultuous and largely hated final season of Game of Thrones.

Funny enough, the same can be said about Kentucky’s game against Alabama last weekend, though the Wildcats were on the receiving end of the butt-whooping. Kentucky held its own for more than two quarters and actually led 17-13 at halftime before the Crimson Tide’s talent eventually became too overwhelming, with Alabama scoring 32 unanswered points in the second half to turn a competitive game into a 45-17 blowout.

Just like Texas A&M’s win over Arizona State, the final score was a tad bit deceiving.

That plays in the Aggies’ favor in plenty of ways, but it also exhibits just how dangerous Kentucky has the potential to be. Let Will Stein’s crew hang around long enough, and it might be able to get you, especially if Texas A&M allows doubt to start creeping into the minds of those on the sideline and throughout Kyle Field.

Texas A&M’s Defense Has the Advantage

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones (10) intercepts a pass running it back for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense is once again going to be the key. It obviously can’t be expected that the Aggies will have the same turnover luck they enjoyed against Arizona State, but that ball-hawking ability can’t be completely discounted either.

Texas A&M has shown through two games that its defense can change the complexion of a game rather quickly, and it should have the advantage against this Kentucky offense.

Can the Aggies Put It All Together on Offense?

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcel Reed and the offense still need to step it up. The Aggies have yet to deliver a complete performance on that side of the ball, and Saturday would be a pretty good time to finally put one together.

Rueben Owens could play a significant role in making that happen. Alabama ran for 155 yards against Kentucky last week, with lead tailback Daniel Hill accounting for 104 of that total on 18 carries. If the Aggies can find similar success on the ground, there should be plenty of opportunities for Owens to have his best performance of the young season.

Who Wins Saturday’s Matchup Between Texas A&M and Kentucky?

Texas A&M is the favorite here. There’s no doubt about that, and the Aggies should ultimately win this game. But Kentucky already showed against Alabama what can happen when a more talented opponent allows it to hang around. The Crimson Tide eventually slammed the door, but it took a while.

The Aggies would be wise not to wait quite as long.