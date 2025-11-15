Texas A&M Trooper Involved In Dust Up With South Carolina Player Relieved of Duties
The Texas A&M Aggies were beneficiaries of one of the grestest comebacks that the college football world has ever seen after a 31-30 comeback victory against the South Carolina Gamecocks. It was a testy game, not just for the Aggies but for those on the sidelines as well.
After a touchdown from Nyck Harbor, to put the Aggies in a 27-3 deficit in the first half, an incident involving a DPS trooper occured. He seemingly forced his way between Harbor and another of his teammates as they were walking out of the tunnel after the touchdown run.
It later came out from the Aggies police X account that they were aware of the situation and had dismissed the trooper from his duty for the rest of the day, putting an end to one of the biggest social media moments of the morning.
Trooper Out, Offense Back In
It was a crazy afternoon in College Station to say the least. The Aggies found themselves in their biggest deficit of the season, and that wasn't even the talk of social media. Rather, it was a moment in the tunnel between a Texas DPS trooper and Harbor, one of the Gamecocks' star players.
Reactions to social media were immediate, with many poking fun at the trooper, stating he was the only one to show a fight in College Station, while others made fun of the Aggies in general, and that he encapsulated the school's attitude.
Whatever it might have been, it wasn't a perfect look for the Aggies. Harbor, celebrating with his teammates after finishing his run down the tunnel, was bumped into by the trooper, separating him from his teammate, and then turning to point, while screaming something at them during the incident. It was later revealed that he was relieved of his assignment for the game due to his actions in the incident.
It was a wild and chaotic day for the Aggies, leading the best comeback of the season after falling into a 30-3 hole at halftime. Luckily for the Aggies, though, when the trooper left, their offense would return. Ripping off 24 unanswered points, followed by a massive stop by the defense with less than two minutes remaining, after the offense fumbled at the goal-line on third and one.
Nothing deterred the Aggies, as they would hold on for the comeback. After a crazy day and a game that had it all, the Aggies would still hold on to move to 10-0, just as everyone predicted.