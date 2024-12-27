Texas A&M vs USC: Las Vegas Bowl Betting Odds & Prediction, Best Bet
The USC Trojans (6-6) will take on the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) at Allegiant Stadium in the 2024 Las Vegas Bowl.
Both clubs head into Friday night’s showdown devoid of several of their top players due to either entering the transfer portal or declaring for the NFL Draft.
Impact of USC Defections
Quarterback Miller Moss, who was 4-5 as the Trojans starter, was benched for the club’s final three games of the season. After losing his starting job, the junior signal-caller has since opted to transfer to Louisville. Sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava, who was UNLV’s starting QB last season, went 2-1 after replacing Moss, throwing seven touchdowns down the stretch.
Leading rusher Woody Marks (1,133 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns) is also out for the showdown against the Aggies, seeking to prepare for April’s NFL Draft. USC will instead lean heavily on freshman Quinton Joyner, who has averaged 7.6 yards on 63 carries this season.
In the passing game, USC will also be without two of their top wideouts — Kyron Hudson and Zachariah Branch — who entered the transfer portal. Maiava will still have leading receiver Makai Lemon (46 rec, 665 yards, 3 touchdowns) at his disposal.
Impact of Texas A&M Defections
The Aggies will be missing two key starters on both sides of the ball. On the defensive side, Mike Elko’s squad will be without star DE Nic Scourton who anchored the club’s pass rush resgistering a team-high five sacks.
In their offensive attack, Texas A&M will be without leading rusher Le’Veon Moss (765 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns). Instead, Collin Klein’s game plan will lean heavily on RB Amari Daniels. The junior tailback who has eight rushing touchdowns this season, draws a favorable matchup against a Trojans’ rush defense that was torched on the ground for 258 rushing yards (6.8 yards per rush) and three touchdowns by Notre Dame in the final regular season game.
Betting Trends
A&M, who are 8-4 straight-up (SU), burned bettors with a 3-9 against the spread (ATS) mark. Down the stretch the Aggies were a complete fade, failing to cover the spread (0-4 ATS) over their final four games of the regular season.
On the other sideline, the Trojans, who are 6-6 (SU) posted a lucrative 7-5 (ATS) mark on the season. In the month of November, USC posted a slightly lucrative mark of 3-2 SU and ATS over their final five games of the season.
Betting Lines
Spread: Texas A&M -3.5 (-110) | USC +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Texas A&M (-190) | USC (+165)
Total: 52– Over (-110) | Under 52 (-110)
Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: Texas A&M 63% | USC 37%
Game Info: Dec. 27, 2022 | 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.
The line, which opened with Texas A&M as a 2-point favorite, has since steamed up to a demand of the Aggies, laying 3.5-points.
Redshirt freshman QB Marcel Reed, who took over for Conner Weigman late in the season, has been solid owning a 12:4 interception-to-touchdown ratio. However, his rushing prowess (501 yards and six touchdowns), as a dual-threat signal-caller, will likely be the difference in this matchup.
Respected Money Las Vegas Bowl Bet
Respected Money in Vegas is part of the steam pushing the line through the prime number (-3) in this matchup, investing in Mike Elko’s club to close the 2024 season on a high note. Expect the Aggies to get the job done in a battle of two clubs that look vastly different from the ones who opened their respective 2024 campaigns.
Las Vegas Bowl Best Bet: Texas A&M -3.5
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Keys to Victory For Texas A&M Aggies vs. USC Trojans in Las Vegas Bowl
Texas A&M Aggies vs. USC Trojans Las Vegas Bowl Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds
A Year-By-Year Breakdown of Mike Evans' Football Career
Texas A&M Aggies' Myles Garrett Reaches Major Career Milestone