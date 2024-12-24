Texas A&M Aggies vs. USC Trojans Las Vegas Bowl Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds
Mike Elko's Texas A&M Aggies and Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans are set to square off against each other for the fourth time ever at the 2024 SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl on Friday, December 27.
The Aggies come off an 8-4 record (5-3 SEC) after starting the season out 7-1. At one point 5-0 in SEC play, the Maroon and White would falter in their next three conference games, getting mowed down by South Carolina in Columbia, coming up short in a quadruple-overtime thriller against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare, and then a total struggle against the Texas Longhorns at home in the first Lone Star Showdown since 2011.
The late woes quickly dwindled away Texas A&M's high hopes for a College Football Playoff berth, but Mike Elko's successful first season still saw the Ags clinch a bowl game.
The USC Trojans have also dealt with struggles of their own, except their hardships came more in the middle of the season. After starting out 3-1, a three-game losing skid would find Lincoln Riley's men trying to dig themselves out of a hole, which took a positive turn when quarterback Miller Moss was benched in favor of backup Jayden Maiava, who quickly turned the Trojans around by defeating Nebraska and UCLA in their next two games and led a charge that came up short against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the season finale.
Moss responded to Maiava's heroics by entering the NCAA Transfer Portal and joining the Louisville Cardinals.
Here are the details of how to watch the Las Vegas Bowl and the betting odds for the contest:
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies vs. USC Trojans
WHERE: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
WHEN: Friday, December 27, 2024, 9:30 p.m. CST
HOW TO WATCH: ESPN
HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190
BETTING ODDS via ESPNBet
SPREAD: Texas A&M -3.5
OVER/UNDER: 51.5
MONEY LINE: Texas A&M -175, USC +150
