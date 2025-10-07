Texas A&M Wide Receiver Honored With Weekly Award After Two-Score Game
It's no secret at this point in the season how crucial landing wide receiver KC Concepcion over the offseason via the transfer portal from NC State has been for Mike Elko and the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies through their first five games of the 2025 season.
Alongside fellow wideout transfer Mario Craver, the two have become a dangerous duo of options for quarterback Marcel Reed that, along with the ever-present A&M rushing attack, has led the Maroon and White to an average of 34.8 points and an astounding 466.8 total offensive yards per game.
And this past weekend, after his two-touchdown game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs that powered the Ags to a 31-9 victory, Concepcion earned an individual accolade for his effort.
Concepcion Named To Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll
For his exemplary all-purpose in the Aggies' second conference game of the season, the junior receiver was named to the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll Tuesday morning.
The Hornung Award, named after Green Bay Packers player and former NFL MVP Paul Hornung, is awarded annually to the most versatile player in college football, mirroring Hornung's performance as both a running back and a kicker under legendary head coach Vince Lombardi.
Concepcion's inclusion on the weekly awarding and mentioning in the annual award clearly stems from his presence in the passing game, on the ground in jet sweep plays, and his skill in the punt return game, which saw him return one punt 80 yards to the house earlier this season.
In the game against the Bulldogs, the defense simply could not contain the former NC State Wolfpack wideout, as he caught four passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns, advanced 35 yards on his punt returns, and even took two handoffs for 22 yards.
His first touchdown saw him shake off one defender, and then muscle his way through to the end zone with another defender practically hanging off of him, giving the Aggies the lead late in the second quarter of the game, one that they would hold for the rest of the contest.
While that touchdown showed his power, his second one showcased his overall athletic ability, as a two-yard pass from Reed was placed a bit higher than likely expected, but Concepcion was able to climb the ladder and use his long limbs to reel in the pass and extend the A&M lead.
After five games, Concepcion has 401 yards from 24 catches, resulting in a team-high five receiving touchdowns.
Concepcion and the rest of the A&M offense will look to extend their hot start to the campaign when they host the Florida Gators this Saturday at 6:00 PM.