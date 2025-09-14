All Aggies

Texas A&M WR Drawing Comparisons to Aggies Legend Mike Evans

The Aggies showed glimpses of 2013 on Saturday.

DJ Burton

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mike Evans (13) attempts to elude Auburn Tigers linebacker Kris Frost (right) during the second half at Kyle Field. Tigers won 45-41.
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mike Evans (13) attempts to elude Auburn Tigers linebacker Kris Frost (right) during the second half at Kyle Field. Tigers won 45-41. / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mario Craver has been way better than advertised for the Texas A&M Aggies this season.

After the Aggies brought in the duo of dynamic pass catchers, Craver and KC Concepcion, all eyes were on what Concepcion would do in the Maroon and White. While Concepcion is being everything the 12th Man expected and more, his partner-in-crime is on another level.

After a phenomenal performance in Texas A&M’s thrilling 41-40 victory over the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Mario Craver has been drawing comparisons to Aggie legend and future NFL Hall of Famer Mike Evans.

Mario Craver’s Crazy Catches

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jordan Botelho (12) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"They have a great personnel to be able to play man coverage, I just look at it as a challenge,"Craver said ahead of the game. "I tend to do pretty well but that's something we'll see Saturday."

Craver definitely called his shot as he seemed to be in what defensive end Cashius Howell would call a “flow state” on Saturday night. Craver hauled in seven receptions for 207 yards and a touchdown and an average of nearly 30 yards per reception. He also started of the Aggies’ scoring efforts with an impressive 86-yard touchdown where he used some acrobatics to stay upright.

“I don’t know how [Craver] stayed up,” Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed said after the game. “That was crazy. I was trying to look over for the next play, I see him stay up, I start running to the end zone. That dude’s freaky.”

Craver’s game was enough to earn him the most receiving yards in a game for Texas A&M since Mike Evans in 2013. He also became the eighth player in program history to post a 200-yard game and became the first Aggie with a 70-plus yard receiving touchdown in consecutive games and became only the second Aggie to reach 100 yards in three consecutive games. Ryan Swope achieved the feat in 2012.

While all eyes were on Craver, Concepcion also had an impressive night. He was able to haul in four receptions for 82 yards, all in key moments.

Although it was tight end Nate Boerkircher to haul in the game-tying touchdown, Craver and Concepcion played a massive role on the play.

“We wanted to honestly have something where Nate was running on the side because we kind of thought it was gonna be really hard to get it to Mario or KC,” Elko said after the game. ”They had been kind of bracketing them the two previous plays. We felt like that would give us an option on the sideline if we needed it. And we did. And Marcel gave him a ball that he could go up and catch, and he made a heck of a play."

The Aggies head into their Week 4 bye on top of the world. After the break, they are set to host a ranked Auburn squad on Sept. 27.

feed

Published
DJ Burton
DJ BURTON

DJ Burton is a journalist from Kingwood, Texas. He is a credentialed writer for Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He graduated from Texas A&M with a journalism major and a sport management minor. Before attending A&M, Burton played offensive line for two seasons at Hiram College in northeast Ohio, where he studied sport management. Burton brings experience covering football, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball. He also served as a senior sports writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion.

Home/Football