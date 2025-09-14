Texas A&M WR Drawing Comparisons to Aggies Legend Mike Evans
Mario Craver has been way better than advertised for the Texas A&M Aggies this season.
After the Aggies brought in the duo of dynamic pass catchers, Craver and KC Concepcion, all eyes were on what Concepcion would do in the Maroon and White. While Concepcion is being everything the 12th Man expected and more, his partner-in-crime is on another level.
After a phenomenal performance in Texas A&M’s thrilling 41-40 victory over the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Mario Craver has been drawing comparisons to Aggie legend and future NFL Hall of Famer Mike Evans.
Mario Craver’s Crazy Catches
"They have a great personnel to be able to play man coverage, I just look at it as a challenge,"Craver said ahead of the game. "I tend to do pretty well but that's something we'll see Saturday."
Craver definitely called his shot as he seemed to be in what defensive end Cashius Howell would call a “flow state” on Saturday night. Craver hauled in seven receptions for 207 yards and a touchdown and an average of nearly 30 yards per reception. He also started of the Aggies’ scoring efforts with an impressive 86-yard touchdown where he used some acrobatics to stay upright.
“I don’t know how [Craver] stayed up,” Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed said after the game. “That was crazy. I was trying to look over for the next play, I see him stay up, I start running to the end zone. That dude’s freaky.”
Craver’s game was enough to earn him the most receiving yards in a game for Texas A&M since Mike Evans in 2013. He also became the eighth player in program history to post a 200-yard game and became the first Aggie with a 70-plus yard receiving touchdown in consecutive games and became only the second Aggie to reach 100 yards in three consecutive games. Ryan Swope achieved the feat in 2012.
While all eyes were on Craver, Concepcion also had an impressive night. He was able to haul in four receptions for 82 yards, all in key moments.
Although it was tight end Nate Boerkircher to haul in the game-tying touchdown, Craver and Concepcion played a massive role on the play.
“We wanted to honestly have something where Nate was running on the side because we kind of thought it was gonna be really hard to get it to Mario or KC,” Elko said after the game. ”They had been kind of bracketing them the two previous plays. We felt like that would give us an option on the sideline if we needed it. And we did. And Marcel gave him a ball that he could go up and catch, and he made a heck of a play."
The Aggies head into their Week 4 bye on top of the world. After the break, they are set to host a ranked Auburn squad on Sept. 27.