Ranking Every Texas A&M Starting QB of the Jimbo Fisher Era

Jimbo Fisher entered College Station city boundaries with a $75 million promise to take Texas A&M to a national championship, and instead, left with zero rings and a record-setting buyout on his contract.

Though Fisher was notorious for being the "QB whisperer," he did not have much luck in his time with the Aggies. Instead of a scheme that helped quarterbacks to build and grow, he instilled a more chaotic and demanding scheme that found injuries rather than Heisman trophies.

Some succeeded in their time at Texas A&M, some had their Aggie dreams cut short, but every single quarterback in this ranking played under Fisher as head coach and paid the price for it.

6. Jaylen Henderson (2023)

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Jaylen Henderson (16) runs the ball during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Jaylen Henderson was never anything more than the 12th Man, as his only time as a starting quarterback was when Haynes King came down with an injury.

For a guy who was simply the next man up, though, Henderson played with a surprising amount of explosiveness and grit. His very brief time as QB1 will still be remembered through his head coach, who was briefly fired soon after.

5. Haynes King (2021–2022)

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) throws a pass against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Haynes King may be a familiar name, but not because of his time at Texas A&M. Though a semi-successful college quarterback now, his success came from his time at Georgia Tech, which later took him to the NFL.

King was a sought-after prospect, but because of an unfortunate string of injuries, he was never truly healthy enough to play to his potential for the Aggies, which puts him low on the list.

4. Max Johnson (2022–2023)

The LSU transfer, Max Johnson, brought much-needed SEC experience to Aggieland at the time. The southpaw pocket passer was utilized as the ultimate insurance policy, routinely stepping in when King or other starting quarterbacks suffered injuries.

He wasn't an exceptionally entertaining player, but he took care of business when it mattered. He is known for his toughness more than speed or accuracy, but he could protect the ball like no other.

3. Zach Calzada (2021)

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) throws the ball during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It may be unfair to rank him this high, but it is solely due to the special night in 2021, when he took over for King as he went down with an injury. Before this game, "The Texas Slinger" struggled heavily with consistency and pocket presence.

However, on October 9, 2021, Calzada played an incredibly gutty game to upset No. 1 Alabama 41-38 at Kyle Field. The 12th Man praised him for his victory, but he didn't see much success after the game, and he will be recognized mainly for being a part of history.

2. Conner Weigman (2022–2023)

In terms of pure talent and ceiling, Conner Weigman was the five-star recruit that every program wanted on their offense. Weigman flashed accuracy, quick assessments of the field, and elite poise when placed in the game as a true freshman in late 2022.

He entered 2023 as the definitive future of the program and would remain the face of the team until a season-ending foot injury cut his time short after just four games. Though Weigman was the guy everyone expected Fisher to bring to Texas A&M, he never got true glory from the Maroon and White.

1. Kellen Mond (2018–2020)

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond (11) scrambles for a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Lastly, and probably the most notable on the list, is Kellen Mond, the undisputed king of the Fisher era. Mond was already on the roster when Fisher arrived, and he became the anchor of the entire team.

While his play wasn't always consistent, Mond and Jimbo's playbook connection was strong enough to break program career records for passing yards at 9,661 and passing touchdowns at 71.

In the 2020 season, Mond made history, leading the Aggies to a 9-1 record, an Orange Bowl victory, and a No. 4 final national ranking. This would be the best part of a somewhat lousy Fisher tenure in College Station.

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