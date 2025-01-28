Trey Zuhn Announces Return to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies have dealt with a significant amount of turnover so far this off-season, but on Tuesday, they were able to retain a critical piece of the puzzle.
During an interview with TexAgs, the rising senior offensive lineman Trey Zuhn announced his return for the 2025 season, where he will presumably start at left tackle once again.
Zuhn has started 37 games over the last three seasons at left tackle, including every game of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He also started 11 of the Aggies 12 games in 2022 as a redshirt freshman, missing one game due to injury.
The junior left tackle, who was named an offensive captain for this season, has lived up to his expectations, paving the way for the nation's No. 22 ranked rushing attack in 2024. He also led the charge for an Aggie run game to rush for over 300 yards in back-to-back games - something they had not been able to do once since 2018.
He was also a brick wall for freshman QB Marcel Reed, who emerged as a serious playmaker after taking over for Conner Weigman midway through the season and won the Offensive Trenches Award at the team banquet following the season.
Zuhn's contributions to the Aggie offense extend far beyond this season, being only one of two A&M linemen to start every single game in 2023, as 200 rushing yards a game was a regular for the Aggies behind Zuhn and the other big bodies that formed the Aggie line.
