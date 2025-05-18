Texas A&M Guard Named to PFF’s Top Offensive Linemen List
As the college football season approaches, conversations about players to watch are heating up. Pro Football Focus (PFF) is leading the charge, and in its list of the top 10 offensive linemen to watch for the 2025 season, Texas A&M’s Ar'maj Reed-Adams earned a spot.
“He’s a powerful player at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds who can excel in any run-blocking scheme,” PFF wrote. “Reed-Adams led all Power Four guards in gap-blocking grade while placing fourth in zone-blocking grade.”
Currently ranked No. 28 on PFF’s 2025 big board, Reed-Adams is projected to be selected 25th overall by the Bengals in their latest mock draft.
After transferring from Kansas ahead of last season, Reed-Adams made an immediate impact in the trenches. Now entering his second year in Aggieland, he’s been named one of the team’s three captains for the upcoming season.
In 2024, he started every game at right guard, anchoring an offensive line that powered the SEC’s second-best rushing attack at 195.5 yards per game
Playing over 361 pass-blocking snaps, Reed-Adams allowed just one sack and eight pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
With the return of all three starting running backs, a veteran offensive line, and a full offseason under quarterback Marcel Reed, the Aggies are poised to make serious noise this season — and maybe, just maybe, push for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
“Joe Moore,” Reed-Adams said, referring to the trophy awarded to the nation’s top offensive line. “Leading this team into a national championship — I think we’ve got the pieces behind the line, and we’ve got the defense.”