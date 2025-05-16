Texas A&M Aggies Set for First College Football Playoff Appearance?
After a promising yet also disappointing start to the Mike Elko era in College Station, the Texas A&M Aggies are looking to take the next step heading into Year 2.
Despite winning seven of their first eight games last year, the Aggies fell a game short of making the SEC Championship Game and didn't make the College Football Playoff as they lost three of their last four regular season games. That was before they went on to lose to USC in the Las Vegas Bowl.
However, even with the disappointing end to an otherwise promising first season, the Aggies could take another step in the right direction in 2025. A recent article from ESPN has Texas A&M listed as one of 10 teams that could make their first appearance in the College Football Playoff this coming season.
"The Aggies are last on the list because of last year's inconsistency, losing four of their last five games after looking like a potential playoff team for a skinny minute," ESPN writes. "With all five starters returning on the offensive line and a strong running game, there should be some relief for quarterback Marcel Reed. The Aggies could make a playoff statement early with a Sept. 13 win at Notre Dame."
The return of their starting offensive line does give the Aggies a head start on many other playoff contenders. It should be a strength of the offense as they boast the experience and continuity that many others will lack to start the season.
But the lines of scrimmage were already a strength for the Aggies last year. Whether or not Texas A&M gets its first berth into the CFP will more likely come down to whether the additions made at receiver were enough.
After not having a receiver record over 600 yards last season, the Aggies needed playmakers on the outside. They went to the transfer portal and added Kevin Concepcion, Mario Craver, and Jonah Wilson, all of whom are now expected to come in and contribute right away.
If the passing game improves and is paired with a run game that will be bolstered by the return of Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens, both of whom will come off injuries last season, then Texas A&M could very well be a team that surprises many in the SEC.