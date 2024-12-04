Texas A&M Aggies QB Conner Weigman Entering Transfer Portal: 'No Regrets'
The Conner Weigman era in College Station has officially come to an end after three seasons.
Per reports Tuesday from ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Texas A&M Aggies quarterback will be entering the transfer portal after an up-and-down 2024 season. Marcel Reed took over the reins at quarterback midway through the season and had the Aggies one win away from an SEC Championship berth.
"I feel like my best football is ahead of me," Weigman told ESPN's Thamel. "I wasn't able to reach my full potential where I was at. I know what I'm capable of and what I can bring to a team and program. ... I'm looking forward to being able to give a team everything I got. I'm going to leave it all on the table. I'm going to have no regrets, I'm going to give everything and then some to make this happen for me and my team."
Weigman suffered an injury in the season-opening loss to Notre Dame. He played the following week against McNeese but was ultimately ruled out for the SEC opener against Florida. This opened the door for Reed to start, and he took advantage, leading Texas A&M to three straight wins before Weigman returned to the starting lineup in the win over the Missouri Tigers.
However, Reed replaced Weigman in the second half against LSU and ran for three touchdowns. This solidified his role as the starter for the remainder of the season while sending Weigman to the bench.
Weigman ends his three-year A&M career having gone 219 of 365 passing for 2,694 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 67 carries for 261 yards and two rushing scores.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M vs. Villains: This Time, The 'Good Guys' Didn't Come Out On Top
MORE: 'That Will Haunt Me': Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko on Loss to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'Maj Reed-Adams Called Out By Texas Longhorns Player
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies 'Physically Annihilated' By Texas Longhorns
MORE: Five Takeaways From Texas A&M's Loss in the Lone Star Showdown